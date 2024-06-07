Bluey coins go off - and attract resellers looking for big profits

As Bluey might say: 'How very dare you!"
While many genuine collectors and fans got their hands on some of the Bluey coins released this week by the Royal Australian Mint, others just looking to make a quick buck (dollar buck?) also scooped them up.
The Mint believed using a ballot as part of its sales produced a fairer distribution of the 90,000 coins released.
Some of the individual coins, which officially sold for $20, were on Friday selling on eBay for almost 10 times that amount.
The three-coin set, which had a retail price of $55, was selling for up to $500 on eBay.
(Although one seller on eBay had put a price of $250,000 - plus $10.60 postage! - for the three coin set. Hopefully, they were joking and not merely delusional.)
Royal Australian Mint chief executive Leigh Gordon believed all of them had been sold.
"Certainly from the Mint, they are all sold out and I'd highly doubt any were left with our official dealers," he said.
Of the 90,000 coins, 75,000 were in the three-coin set and 15,000 individual coins (5000 for each of the three designs).
The coins were sold via a ballot, from the Mint call centre, by its authorised dealers and from the Mint shop at the Canberra Museum and Gallery.
Mr Gordon said about 300 people were waiting in Civic Square on Wednesday morning waiting for the Mint shop to open, including a family at the front of the queue from Sydney who had left at 4am to claim their spot.
He said the first lot of coins at the Mint shop in Civic Square quickly sold out but customers "waited patiently" for a courier to deliver the second lot, applauding him as he arrived.
Mr Gordon said the number of people who registered for the Bluey coin ballot was confidential, but anyone who entered had a one in 10 chance of being selected to buy a coin.
He said EQL, which conducted the ballot for the Mint, said the Bluey coins were the "number four-most popular product" it had dealt with, up there with Nike SNEAKRS, high-end whiskey and Stanley drink cups.
Mr Gordon said the ballot was a good way for fans to get their hands on popular coins and fairer, he believed, than the Ticketek lounge system for Taylor Swift tickets.
The ballot, which required people to enter details including an email address, was an attempt to stop bots flooding the system and scooping up the coins for resale.
"We've had the EQL ballot in place since January and certainly it [the Bluey coin release] was the most energised released we've had, the most popular ballot," Mr Gordon said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.