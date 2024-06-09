Is Old Parliament House Canberra's most haunted building?

But it was a second man's death that would be the undoing for Ley. In March 1947, the former politician was convicted and sentenced to death for arranging the murder of John McBain Mudie - a barman who Ley believed was sleeping with his mistress. Ley was originally sentenced to death, but three days before he was due to be hanged, his sentence was commuted because he was deemed mentally unstable. He died a short time later in an asylum.