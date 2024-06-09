Charging infrastructure woes an impediment to EV ownership

When you say you have an EV, the first question you are tediously asked is "what's its range?"
A more important question would be "how much trouble do you have using EV charging stations?" Why? Because the current business model of EV charging stations is a shambles.
Imagine filling up your petrol car when each brand of fuel requires a separate account. To access these accounts, you need a special card for each brand, or you have to use a QR reader on the company's app on your mobile.
Welcome to the world of EV charging. Worse, there are many more charging companies than petrol companies, each with their own idiosyncrasies.
Before you set off on a trip, you must check that you have accounts with all the charging stations along the way. Otherwise you might get a bad case of range anxiety.
I recently drove to Sydney. The roads were excellent, and there were no traffic hold-ups along the way. I emerged from a tunnel onto William Street in Kings Cross five hours and 45 minutes after leaving the inner north of Canberra (it normally takes about three-and-a-half hours). The extra time was not due to actually charging the car, but rather trying to get the chargers to work.
I had to stop at four different charging stations to complete the trip.
In Europe and the US there is legislation in train to require interoperability of payment systems for EV chargers. Can Australia keep up?
The ACT government appears to have the environmental impact assessment process back the front for light rail stage 2B.
The government is the proponent of light rail stage 2B. The Planning Act says says that the proponent of a project must prepare a draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).
The planning authority must publicly notify the draft EIS, and allow anyone to make a representation about the draft EIS.
The ACT government is inviting the public to "have your say on Light Rail Stage 2B Environmental Impact Statement".
But the government has not provided a draft EIS for us to comment on. It says "Major Projects Canberra are currently preparing a draft EIS."
Whilst the new and excellent The Irvine Cafe and Bar has been welcomed in Florey the planning approval system is clearly flawed.
The Florey shops were once a very good drop-in shopping centre for those who wanted to visit the chemist for a script, pick up some milk or bread, shop at the supermarket or pick up takeaway with mostly less than 15=minute parking.
While the The Irvine Cafe and Bar has proved very popular (good on them) its customers are much more likely to be 40- to 60-minute parkers.
This ties up spaces that would be used by customers to other businesses.
Whoever approved this development had no idea about customer mobility and no idea of the effect such a business would have on established businesses and customers.
I personally have had to drive away several times in the past two weeks as I could not find a park to submit a script to the chemist.
At the very least, parking should be restricted to 15-minute maximums directly outside the supermarket to the take away. This would require regular policing and fines.
The new cafe should fund additional parking to cater for its customers.
Thank you for the article and the editorial on Gary Nairn, AO, the former member for Eden-Monaro, a fine, generous man.
Even over recent months he was still actively contributing as the chairman of trustees of the building fund of the Alliance Francaise de Canberra.
In this capacity, Gary demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to the community and earned the trust, respect and admiration of his fellow trustees.
Although not mentioned in the article, in his earlier days as a professional surveyor, he worked with CERN, the European Council for Nuclear Research in France and Switzerland (CERN operates a complex of nine particle accelerators).
Gary will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Researchers at the ANU and Protect our Winters predict the ski season to be cut in half by 2050 ("Ski season could be halved by 2050, climate report finds", June 5).
The researchers also found winter snow snow cover to be at a 2000-year low.
Australia's snow cover could vanish well before the middle of the century.
The world has just experienced its hottest 12 consecutive months on record, and the Indian capital, Delhi, suffered a series of record-high temperatures, culminating in an all-time high of 52.9 degrees celsius on May 29 - in late spring.
This situation can only worsen if advanced economies, including Australia, persist with burning fossil fuels.
Bruce Lehrmann first "came back for his hat" with disastrous consequences.
Now he's going back for his coat. He should leave it there and move on.
To ski, or not to ski? That's the question.
As a result of global warming, and the resultant shortage of snow to ski on, snow-making has become integral to the running of ski resorts around the world.
The European Environment Agency reports that the length of snow season in the Northern Hemisphere has decreased by five days each decade since the 1970s.
The length of snow season is projected to continue this decrease, with reductions of more than 100 days by the end of the century in some regions.
Some resorts now rely almost entirely on artificial snow production. This is unsustainable.
Snow-making relies on large amounts of pumped water, and is powered by fossil fuels, perpetuating the problems that were the cause of the demand for it in the first place.
Congratulations to the climate advocacy group Protect Our Winters for alerting skiers and others to the environmental problems associated with this most joyful of leisure activities.
Like most Canberrans, I am concerned about the unsafe balconies on the apartment building on City Walk.
And, as stated in your editorial, "Does the ACT need a building regulator?" (June 5), I think such irresponsible building practices in the ACT should be stopped.
But I also wonder if this isn't a moment when Canberra's planners and designers might profitably ask about the purpose of such balconies.
I have almost never seen people enjoying sitting out on them.
Occasionally I've seen stored bikes, pot plants or washing but even this is rare.
I wonder if the resources spent on balconies might not be more sensibly used to create shared gardens and landscaped spaces on roofs or in courtyards.
Residents might meet or invite their friends there to relax together outdoors, with some privacy where that is preferred.
If Andrew Giles was across his portfolio ("Minister blames Home Affairs for drones mix-up", June 3) he would have known that continuous drone monitoring is inefficient and expensive. And having argued that they couldn't put ankle bracelets on every released detainee because "the law doesn't allow it", he should have known that use of drones for surveillance is also restricted by law.
If he was in fact given incorrect advice by the department (which I doubt) he should have immediately queried the advice and requested that it be confirmed before speaking about it.
So, either he doesn't understand his own portfolio, or he just made up that bit about drones in an attempt to deflect questioning on the limited use of ankle bracelets.
Either way, this guy is a an embarrassing goose and should go. Now.
It beggars belief that this ACT government, this close to an election, would still maintain a bus system that is near unusable for so many commuters.
Commuters are voters, too, though it seems Barr and his friends have forgotten that.
In what progressive paradise is it acceptable to offer tax incentives to those wealthy enough to purchase brand new electric vehicles while pensioners and young families wait at unsheltered stops where a bus may or may not, at some stage, arrive? Would-be independents, hang out at the interchanges. Plenty of people want to chat to you.
So Bill Shorten has a speech writer earning $300,000 per year including super and holidays. I know a few general practitioners with good minds, good ideas, who are good with words, who would gladly give up their practice for that kind of money.
Why is it that nobody in Bill Shorten's extensive entourage, all of whom are on the taxpayers' dime, is regarded as sufficiently competent to string a few words together for the minister? That's the only explanation for why hundreds of thousands of dollars have to be spent on a professional wordsmith.
Bob McDonald (Letters, June 5) is quick to imply a distinction between his "right to free speech" and those like me who, it seems, are mere "whingers". What is his justification for making this pejorative distinction? It seems he also knows better than Australian and world climate scientists about the impact of carbon dioxide emissions.
With regards to the new priority visa jobs and skills list released recently, I think the Albanese government thinks yoga instructors will sit and meditate, count one, two, three and voilà (excuse my French) houses are built and all other problems are solved.
Re the continuing argument over illegal immigrants and their staying in this country (especially those that commit criminal acts) this came up on my Facebook page: "It is cheaper to deport than support." If you want asylum, apply from abroad and wait. (See Hungary's policy). It seems simple to me.
Alan Shroot (Letters, May 5) tells us the number of civilians killed by the Israelis in Gaza roughly equals the number of combatants killed. Where does this information come from? Israel's propaganda ministry, perhaps? Anyway, since when is it OK to blow to bits lots of innocent children, women and men?
During question time on Wednesday the PM spoke passionately on the need to curb the growth anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. It was a very believable and heartfelt intervention. The Opposition Leader then spoke on indulgence (i.e. implying that he agreed), but he did not mention Islamophobia once. Enough said.
Electile dysfunction: the inability to get aroused by any of the candidates or parties at the forthcoming election. Not my original thought, but very apt with regards to the upcoming ACT Assembly election.
It would restore some of my faith (and possibly others voters also) in our legislators if they would show a bit of intestinal fortitude and just ban the production and distribution of deepfake video and audio of any sort, not just pornography.
