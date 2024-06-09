Canberra public servants recognised in King's Birthday honours

The achievements of public servants are set to be honoured on Monday, when 55 Canberrans will each receive a Public Service Medal for their contributions to public administration.
From foreign affairs and climate change to cultural diversity, animal welfare and public health, these dedicated bureaucrats will receive recognition for many years of work behind the scenes.
Among them is Tamara Michelle Curll, who will receive the medal in the King's Birthday honours for outstanding public service through her sustained contribution to Australia's action on climate change.
Ms Curll led the delivery to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) of Australia's first greenhouse gas inventory in 2022 and 2023. This enabled Australia to became the first country in the world to deliver a national inventory consistent with the Paris Agreement obligations.
Ms Curll also contributed to the design and implementation of the Montreal Protocol, Kyoto Protocol, Copenhagen Accord, Cancun Agreement and the Paris Agreement.
Mark Andrew Schipp will receive a Public Service Medal for his work improving outcomes for animal health and biosecurity.
As Australia's chief veterinary officer and Australia's delegate to the World Organisation of Animal Health (WOAH), Dr Schipp has been able to promote Australia's favourable animal health status internationally.
He has been at the forefront of animal disease outbreak responses including avian influenza in poultry, white spot syndrome virus in prawns and Japanese encephalitis virus in pigs, which has the potential to spread to humans.
Abigael Emma Ogada-Osir will receive a Public Service Medal for her role as the driving force behind the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet's Cultural Diversity Sprint Project.
The 12-week project was conceived to enable PM&C to promote and grow cultural diversity at all levels, and strengthen cross-cultural capability in the department by identifying and addressing barriers.
Jennifer Leanne Hazelton will receive a Public Service Medal for her work leading the development and implementation of a pregnancy warning label for Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) on alcoholic beverages sold in Australia and New Zealand, the first of its kind globally, at Food Standards Australia New Zealand.
Mrs Hazelton conducted extensive consultation, consumer testing and analysis and a full cost-benefit analysis for a label that attracted significant debate from industry and public health stakeholders.
Vidoshi Jana will receive a Public Service Medal for leading the concept design, approval and establishment of the National Emergency Management Agency.
In 2022, Ms Jana led a rapid merger of the Emergency Management Australia (EMA) and the National Recovery and Resilience Agency (NRRA) ordered by the federal government, in just six months, enhancing the new agency's corporate and governance framework.
Susan Dorothy Bodell will receive a Public Service Medal for her contribution to Australia's interests in the Indo-Pacific region.
Ms Bodell was the inaugural Assistant Secretary of the Indo Pacific Branch that was established in 2018 to lead the Australian Defence Organisation's development and input into the whole-of-government Pacific Step Up initiative.
Ms Bodell was responsible for Defence's input into the whole-of-government strategy for the Indo Pacific, through policy proposals aligned with the Step Up initiative including the Fijian Blackrock Peacekeeping Training Centre, the Solomon Islands border outposts and Lombrum naval base in Papua New Guinea.
Stephanie Davis will receive a Public Service Medal for outstanding public service in supporting Australia's primary healthcare system throughout and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.
