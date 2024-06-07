Take a tour through the historic bachelor flats

A block of historic flats on Northbourne Avenue has been given new life, after a major restoration by a local developer.
Art Group has renovated one of the former bachelor flats on Northbourne Avenue and are now preparing to list them for sale.
What was once a home for public sector workers in the 1960s is now a block of luxury studio apartments, ready for their new owners.
The Canberra Times took a tour through the newly-completed studios.
Meanwhile it was confirmed this week issues with an inner-city apartment complex have been referred to the ACT building regulator.
A 2023 report into the Highgate apartment complex found 44 defects and issues with the property, which was built by Morris Property Group in 2018.
The report recommended residents remained clear of balustrade edges and used "extreme caution" when accessing balconies.
Building Minister Rebecca Vassarotti has now confirmed the matter has been referred to Access Canberra for assessment.
She said the owners corporation may also submit a complaint about building quality issues to Access Canberra.
"If defects are found, the regulator has powers to require the builder to fix those defects," Ms Vassarotti said.
The latest property data was revealed this week, showing another small increase in Canberra house and unit values.
The monthly CoreLogic home value index found property values rose 0.5 per cent in May.
While Canberra values continue to rise moderately, Brisbane home values have soared.
So much so, Brisbane has overtaken Canberra to become the second-most expensive property market among the capital cities.
Since the onset of COVID-19, Brisbane values have risen nearly 60 per cent, while ACT home values are up about 32 per cent, CoreLogic data shows.
Finally, the seller of a luxury penthouse in Kingston is hoping the three-level property will fetch $8 million.
A price guide has just been added to the property listing, about eight months after it was first listed for sale.
The property is the combination of three apartments within the Sapphire development on Kingston Foreshore.
Selling agent Mario Sanfrancesco of Blackshaw Manuka said the new price guide was added to give potential buyers more clarity.
"There were comments [from buyers] that it might be $12 million, or something like that," he said.
"So we wanted to make it very clear that that's the number."
He was confident a buyer would be found soon.
Share your thoughts on property and development with me at brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.