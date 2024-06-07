The Canberra Times
Home/Newsletters/Property Summary

Take a tour through the historic bachelor flats

By Brittney Levinson
June 7 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A block of historic flats on Northbourne Avenue has been given new life, after a major restoration by a local developer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.