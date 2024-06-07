Ski season kicks off with barely a snowflake in sight

Snow-lovers are waiting with bated breath as the ski season opens this long weekend.
There won't be much on offer for skiers, however, with little snowfall leaving the slopes high and dry.
Snowatch's premier forecaster, Pete "The Frog" Taylor, said showers had damaged the thin man-made cover of some resorts.
He said Perisher would be running one magic carpet for beginners on the opening weekend, with a mini terrain park on Front Valley for people keen to hike up. The lifts won't be running.
Thredbo will run the Wombats Snow Runner carpet on Friday Flat for beginners on a very small area of snow, he said. The rest of the resorts will have to wait for more favourable conditions.
Things could improve later in June, Mr Taylor said, with snow forecast for the June 11-12.
"This system has downgraded over the last couple of days but should still drop some decent snow up top. Temps at the tail end of this system will be cold, so the snow guns should be able to fire for long periods," he said.
"Long range I like the look of the 21st-22nd for snowfalls, and then the last week of June."
In the mountains, NSW Police have kicked off their annual snow patrols, with the community urged to be prepared, plan their trips and stay "snow safe" ahead of the start of the 2024 ski season.
Operation Snow Safe runs until October 7, with extra police deployed across the Snowy Mountains region.
Officers will be targeting alcohol-related crime in licensed venues, dangerous and distracted driving on arterial and local roads leading to the snow and risky behavior on the slopes.
Last year's ski season saw record low snow falls, Mr Taylor describing it as one of the worst on record.
Visitors also complained of long waits at ski lifts, with queues stretching across the slopes. Some said they had to wait more than half an hour at Perisher's Leichhardt chair.
A 2024 report didn't do much to raise the spirits of skiers and snowboarders, with scientists predicting the ski season could be half as long by 2050.
The Australian Alps - which run across NSW, the ACT and Victoria - were described as the "canary in the coal mine" for the global alpine tourism sector.
The ski season opens in Thredbo and in Perisher on Saturday, June 8.
