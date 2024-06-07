'Aggression is not part of his nature': Dutton backs Costello

Peter Dutton has said his long-time friend Peter Costello is not an aggressive person after footage of a journalist's fall at Canberra Airport and accusations against the Nine chairman went viral.
After landing in the capital on Thursday evening, the media boss was followed by The Australian reporter Liam Mendes who asked him multiple questions while filming the interaction.
Mr Mendes, who is subsequently seen taking a tumble in the arrivals area of Canberra Airport, has alleged Mr Costello pushed him and made him fall.
The Opposition Leader hoped the journalist was "OK" and said he could not say what had happened between the pair judging by footage he had seen.
"I haven't seen the other angles of the footage," Mr Dutton told media at a press conference in Melbourne.
"I know that some people have and they're out there. So I'll leave it to those people to comment on but I as I say, I know Peter very well and aggression is not part of his nature."
Mr Dutton also commented on the "enthusiasm" of journalists and believed some people had better balance than others.
"Generally, journalists, some of them with good skills, some with bad skills, depending on which organisation you're coming from generally, we can judge that at another time," he said.
"Sometimes, when they're walking backwards, some have the ability to stay upright, others don't ... I think hopefully this matter can be resolved amicably between the parties."
In Queensland, Treasurer Jim Chalmers was also questioned by the press about the incident.
A journalist asked him whether Mr Costello should reconsider his position with Nine following the Canberra incident.
Mr Chalmers said it was up to the journalist involved whether the issue would be taken any further.
"First of all, obviously I've seen the footage of that incident and it's for the people involved in it to explain, what has happened there," Mr Chalmers said.
"I think it's really important that we treat journalists with respect, that journalists are safe in their workplace, and if anyone should know that, it should be the chairman of a major media organisation."
In another video captured by Mr Mendes, witnesses at the airport said they saw Mr Costello "shove" him to the ground.
"F---ing oath, we saw it," one man is heard saying.
A short time after the footage was released online, Mr Costello arrived at the press gallery in Parliament House and publicly denied assaulting Mr Mendes. Mr Mendes was contacted for comment.
Inquiries were made with the Australian Federal Police who said they were not investigating the incident because it had not been officially reported.
"ACT Policing has not received a criminal complaint in this matter," a spokesperson said.
