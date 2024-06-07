The Canberra Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Aggression is not part of his nature': Dutton backs Costello

PB
Bageshri Savyasachi
Dana Daniel
By Peter Brewer, Bageshri Savyasachi, and Dana Daniel
· Updated June 7 2024 - 6:00pm, first published 3:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Peter Dutton has said his long-time friend Peter Costello is not an aggressive person after footage of a journalist's fall at Canberra Airport and accusations against the Nine chairman went viral.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

I am a general reporter with an interest in community stories and issues that need attention. Contact me with tips and thoughts at bageshri.s@canberratimes.com.au or send confidential tips to bageshri.s@proton.me

Dana Daniel

Dana Daniel

Senior Political Reporter

Dana Daniel is Senior Political Reporter for The Canberra Times. She investigates and writes about federal politics and government from the Federal Parliamentary Press Gallery. Dana was previously a Federal Health Reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age and has also been a Media Reporter at The Australian and Finance Editor at news.com.au. Contact her on dana.daniel@canberratimes.com.au

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.