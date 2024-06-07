The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Adventure All Stars charity series starts filming in Canberra on Monday

By Staff Reporters
June 8 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An adventure travel series with a twist starts filming in Canberra on Monday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.