Adventure All Stars charity series starts filming in Canberra on Monday

An adventure travel series with a twist starts filming in Canberra on Monday.
Adventure All Stars is billed as the "world's only socially conscious TV travel show".
Previous seasons are now playing in Australia on 7Plus, Fetch, Samsung TV Plus and the Outdoor Channel. It screens in 195 countries "to an audience approaching 200 million people".
The filming in Canberra next week is for episode one of season five.
It is the first time Canberra has featured in the series, created and produced by Australian-based production company Charity TV Global.
Twelve philanthropic cast members from across Australia are appearing in season five.
During their four days of filming in Canberra, they will be doing everything from rock climbing to horse riding, to mountain biking and go-karting and even "interactive animal experiences".
Before filming, the cast members raised funds for Australian charities.
Their reward is a "trip of a lifetime with Adventure All Stars".
All net proceeds from the TV series are gifted to Australian charities.
Funds raised via the Canberra episode will go towards Fierce Females, Kids Foundation, Myeloma Australia, RizeUp Australia and Small Steps 4 Hannah.
Cast and crew will be staying at Eaglehawk Park Canberra.
Season five featuring Canberra will broadcast in 2025.
Sixty-five episodes of Adventure All Stars have now been produced, raising more than $10 million for charity.
Executive producer Troy Gray said the TV series was unique.
"We are creating television history by raising millions of dollars to support a record number of charities," he said.
"Unlike other TV shows, none of our cast receive an appearance fee and all net proceeds are gifted to charity.
"Also, let's not forget that Adventure All Stars is an award-winning travel show promoting incredible destinations to a global audience - filmed and presented as socially positive, harmonious, and visually spectacular television content."
