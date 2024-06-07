Remember when schools just sent home a note?

Don't you just love getting an email from your kids' school on a Friday afternoon with the subject line: "Head lice - year 4"?
Burn. The. House. To. The. Ground.
To be fair, this is probably one of the rare cases when I'm glad school notes have gone digital.
You really don't want a head lice notification put on paper and sent home so it can be found three weeks later at the bottom of your kids' school bag, becoming at one with a rotting banana skin.
You want that information sent out toot sweet so your kid's hair can be inspected AS SOON AS POSSIBLE.
It's then all systems go when you get home, inspecting their scalp like a mother chimpanzee grooming its baby.
And if there's any sign of anything untoward, out comes the gluggy conditioner and the fine-tooth comb.
Only because napalming nits is apparently not kosher.
BUT ...
Have schools gone overboard with their digital communication with parents?
There's a lot to keep on top of - the apps - Compass, Dojo etc, etc. The emails. The school websites. The online newsletter. The school Facebook page. The parents' private Facebook page. The school Insta. The list goes on.
Lunch orders have even gone digital.
Orders written out on a brown paper bag with a few coins tossed in and the bag then folded over so said coins don't fall out are soooo from the 1980s.
These days, you order your kid a lunch order on an app like QKR! and pay with your credit card.
I think I'm pretty on top of the primary school info onslaught but am often found sadly lacking.
It's not unusual for me to send a message to my group of mums at about 8.15 in the morning asking where can I find that information about the special dress day.... which is that day.
Someone more on the ball will then say something like "it was on Compass three weeks ago, but you need to go to 'calendar' and then 'events' and then scroll back for about five minutes to find it".
Then some kind soul will send you a screenshot of the information and you'll fall to your knees in gratitude and promise them that "the wine's on me" at the next catch-up.
And then there's high school. High school has lost me.
I have essentially given up.
Emails come thick and fast all day. Mainly about the usual things like excursions and illnesses and events but also detailed information about every assignment by daughter has completed.
Good to know, but I'm never going to open those emails.
She tells me what I need to know and we're good.
The worst ones are the permission notes you have to sign but they are sent by email so you whip down to OfficeWorks and print them out and sign them and then scan the note and email it back to yourself and then send it back to the teacher.
Sometimes - hurrah! - a paper note does come home and it's bloody brilliant.
You sign and date the bottom bit and keep the top bit of the note and put it where all the important information is kept - on the fridge held in place with an "I Had a Bunch of Fun at the Big Banana" magnet or similar.
To a whole generation of parents - the young ones - this all probably seems a little bit, well, old-fashioned.
And, for the record, I love both schools. I know as soon as they stopped providing all the information, we'd complain about that too.
Just sometimes, I'd love to go back to notes full-time.
Except when there's a nits notification involved. Blast that baby all over the internet.
