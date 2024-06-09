Canberra teen swaps Maccas uniform for togs in bid for Olympics dream

Ava Rollason is swapping her McDonald's uniform for swimmers with one of the best excuses not to work this week.
The year 11 Hawker College student stunned her McDonald's boss when explaining why she had to be off to join the 14 other Canberrans set to compete in the Australian Olympic Trials in Brisbane, starting today.
"She had to give them a reason why she couldn't work and they were a bit surprised. Her boss was like, 'What do you mean you're going to the Olympic trials'?" Rollason's dad and legendary swim coach Shannon said.
"My restaurant manager was really surprised but was so supportive and kept asking me questions about it all," the teenager added. "They didn't know I did competitive swimming."
Joining Ava Rollason from Canberra's Cruiz Swim Club is Jasmine Greenwood, Jesse Aungles, Kayla Hardy, Bianca Fuller, Gabrielle Waller, Thomas Ikotin, Abbey Webb, Meg Senior, Emily Nobbs, Chloe Douglas-Byrn, Thomas Robinson, Isabella Johnson and Bronte Campbell, along with Woden Swim Club's James Biddington.
It's Ava's first Olympic trials. The 16-year-old was excited by the chance to test herself against the best in the nation, with a select few headed to the Paris Olympics and Paralympics.
"I might be a bit nervous, but I'll focus on myself and see how I perform," she said.
"It'll be a good experience competing in the women's 200 metre individual medley and the 100 and 200 metre breaststroke.
"I've been doing some good times in training so I think I'm on track and ready to go."
Ava Rollason is the youngest swimmer in the group, but just because her coach is also her dad, there's no preferential treatment.
"What I try to do is treat her like a normal squad member, but the rule is when we get in the car and get home we don't talk about swimming," Shannon said.
"It's been good. When you're a coach you spend a lot of hours with other people's children. So it's a good opportunity for her and I to spend more time together.
"She was always around the pool and liked the water. My son is older than her but he was never that into it. But from the get-go she was."
Shannon said three-time Olympian - and two-time Games gold medallist - Bronte Campbell was the best chance of the Canberra contingent to punch a ticket to Paris, with junior stars Kayla Hardy and Abbey Webb outside chances.
At the star-studded event, Shannon backed his swimmers not to be overwhelmed by the moment and do the ACT proud.
"Everybody except Ava have been to the Tokyo trials, so they know that seeing Ariarne Titmus on the starting block is just part and parcel of the whole event," he said.
"At the national championships the Cruiz Club finished in the top 10 and they were the top NSW-ACT club.
"Canberra has good clubs, good facilities and good coaches. You've just got to give kids opportunities. There's talent everywhere."
Two-time Paralympian Jesse Aungles is expecting one of his best-ever performances at the trials, and is eyeing a medal in Paris, thanks to a major change to his training regimen.
"I moved away from the AIS after Tokyo and began working full-time in a government job in the Department of Immigration. My new coach Laura Brindley has been so flexible and tailors everything for me, so I think this will be my best Games having that balance in the lead-up," the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist said.
"I'm tracking well again to make this Paralympics, going under the qualifying time last weekend. I just need to replicate that at the trials."
Aungles' main event will be the S8 100m backstroke after recent success finishing fourth at the European Championships in Portugal against many of his Paralympics rivals.
He's also aiming for a good time in the 100m backstroke to qualify for the 4x100m medley relay across all classes.
"I really hope in representing Australia I can be like athletes I looked up to like Matt Cowdrey, and inspire the next generation of Paralympians," Aungles said.
