The value of public art when it's good can't be understated

Lindy Lee's monumental Ouroboros sculpture is now months away from finally being unveiled, and the National Gallery of Australia, which has commissioned the work for a whopping $14 million, is doing everything it can to get people excited.
Flying journalists and photographers to the Brisbane foundry where it is being made; a live feed on the building site on which it will eventually be placed; and plenty of signage to let people know it's coming.
It's probably for the best, as Canberra may well have forgotten what it's like to see a truly great piece of work unveiled.
Lee's work is planned as a marker for art and culture, that can be seen from the road, can be walked through and contemplated at all times of the day, and that enhances Canberra's cultural precinct.
It feels in many ways the logical end of the journey Canberra never really embarked on.
Or at least a sign of growth for a city that once had an official public art scheme.
The percentage-for-art scheme instigated by then-chief minister Jon Stanhope was both modest and short-lived, lasting just two years and resulting in more than 40 works that are now dotted around the city.
The stainless steel cushion in Garema Place, dynamic windmills on the parkways, piles of sticks, a big white donut, various interpretations of the bogong moth, a phallic owl, along with birds and goats and kewpie dolls - they're eclectic, to be sure, and exist in emotional places ranging from nostalgia to despair.
Some are beloved local landmarks, others are despised markers of waste and hubris.
But none could truly be called monumental or the kind of thing a visitor to the city would gush about on their return home.
It's sad to think of what could have been, if Canberrans could have set their ever-present outrage aside and just let things grow.
So the audacity of NGA director Dr Nick Mitzevich and Lee and their $14 million plan should in many ways be seen as the next point in what could once have been a logical progression.
This is an acquisition for Australia, paid for out of a national institution's budget. But the ACT can surely learn from it.
As Canberra has morphed in the past two decades from a diffident administrative centre to our own "cool little capital" or whatever other cringey title we've tried to impose over the years, the city has matured and become something greater than the sum of its town centres and office buildings.
So perhaps it's time for our next spectacular landmark, one Canberrans can love and be proud of.
Hopefully, as the gallery and Lee most ardently hope, the work will be loveable and shiny enough to make people forget about the money, and just enjoy the lights.
