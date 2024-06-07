Highway landslide near Pooh's Corner enroute to Batemans Bay

Just before the long weekend, South Coast travellers have been hit with traffic delays after a landslide at Clyde Mountain.
Likely triggered by heavy rain, the rock debris from the landslide appears to be blocking a lane of traffic on Kings Highway. The incident took place near the popular Pooh's Corner.
Vehicles travelling in both directions have been affected by the hazard. Transport for NSW has reported authorities are on the way to the scene.
The hazard occurred about 4.30 on Friday afternoon while cars were driving along the mountain.
Conditions on the highway are expected to be slow with alternating traffic to allow cars to pass in one direction at a time.
Traffic conditions will remain this way until Saturday, according to Transport for NSW.
