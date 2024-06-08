The Canberra Times
Palmer's 'freedom conference' with Tucker is anything but

By Letters to the Editor
June 9 2024 - 5:30am
Those accepting Clive Palmer's invitation to the Australian Freedom Conference lunch on June 25 with one of Vladimir Putin's leading Western apologists, who has declared he is "rooting for Russia" in the Ukraine conflict, need to spare a moment to reflect.

