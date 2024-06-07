A tunnel for the light rail?

A cut-and-cover tunnel has been put forward as the way of connecting light rail from Commonwealth Avenue to State Circle, Jasper Lindell reports. While the final route to Woden is yet to be decided, the government says the tunnel is the best way to overcome engineering challenges to get onto State Circle around Parliament House.
This week we broke the news of serious structural concerns at one of the city's luxury apartment complexes. Brittney Levinson reports the issues have now been referred to the building regulator.
In Panorama today, you have to read Sally Pryor's feature on the spectacular, soon-to-arrive new sculpture for the National Gallery of Australia. At $14 million it is the most expensive art commission in Australian history.
And in sport, we have to get around the ACT Brumbies today when they host a Super Rugby quarter final against the Otago Highlanders. Caden Helmers has plenty of good reasons why fans of Australia's best provincial team should be heading out to the stadium.
On the weather front, after an evening of rain today should be footy friendly with clouds (though there might be an early shower) and a top of 17 degrees.
John-Paul Moloney, managing editor
