A tunnel for the light rail?

June 8 2024 - 12:00am
A cut-and-cover tunnel has been put forward as the way of connecting light rail from Commonwealth Avenue to State Circle, Jasper Lindell reports. While the final route to Woden is yet to be decided, the government says the tunnel is the best way to overcome engineering challenges to get onto State Circle around Parliament House.

