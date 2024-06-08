'Death by 1000 cuts in Canberra': Pokies battle crosses into NSW

Canberra's Vikings Group is heading over the border to set up a new club with 150 poker machines in Jerrabomberra. The club says ACT's crackdown on pokies is making it harder to operate in Canberra than in NSW. But, as Steve Evans writes, some locals are unhappy at the "ginormous" club heading their way.
Reporter Lucy Arundell looks into the many challenges facing Canberra's charity shops - including the low quality of clothing in this era of fast fashion.
In Relax, Megan Doherty speaks with Candace Bushnell, creator of the Sex and the City. At 65, she's still living life large in the Big Apple, and she's on her way to Canberra for a one-woman show full of noughties nostalgia.
And don't miss sport, where you'll read all about the Brumbies' big quarter final win against the Otago Highlanders.
After a foggy start, it'll be a partly cloudy Sunday with a top of 13 degrees.
John-Paul Moloney, managing editor
