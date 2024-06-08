The Canberra Times
'Death by 1000 cuts in Canberra': Pokies battle crosses into NSW

June 9 2024 - 12:00am
Canberra's Vikings Group is heading over the border to set up a new club with 150 poker machines in Jerrabomberra. The club says ACT's crackdown on pokies is making it harder to operate in Canberra than in NSW. But, as Steve Evans writes, some locals are unhappy at the "ginormous" club heading their way.

