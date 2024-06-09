Canberra-born G-G puts the AC in the ACT

Kicking off the public holiday is news about Sam Mostyn. She'll be Canberra's first homegrown Governor-General and today, she will put the AC in ACT when she receives the top gong in the King's Birthday honours. Megan Doherty writes the story of the Canberra local bound for Yarralumla.
Bageshri Savyasachi shares stories about some of Canberra's worthy recipients. Among them is Sister Jane Keogh, whose work for human rights has contributed to at least 130 refugees finding new homes in other countries.
Dana Daniel, meanwhile, highlights those from the public service receiving honours. One such recipient is Tamara Michelle Curll, who will receive the medal for outstanding public service through her sustained contribution to Australia's action on climate change.
Today's weather looks to be partly cloudy with some light winds and a top of 13 degrees.
Jason Tulio, producer
