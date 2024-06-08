Student allegedly driving stolen Mercedes also accused of gun attack

A high school student accused of using a gun to attack a person has wept in court while facing new allegations of driving and shopping using stolen property.
Greenway resident Nikita Elizabeth Maloney has been charged in the ACT Magistrates Court with four counts of deceptively obtaining property and one count of driving a car without consent.
Two family members and a friend were present in the courtroom to support the 18-year-old as she applied for bail before magistrate James Lawton.
Prosecutor Mark Wadsworth told the court he opposed bail based on Maloney's criminal history and nature of the alleged crimes.
He also disagreed with her defence lawyer, who said bail could be granted under the special circumstances that some relatives relied on Maloney for care.
Mr Lawton subsequently denied bail to the student, who is also facing separate charges of aggravated robbery in company and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Maloney did not entered pleas of guilty or not guilty for the various charges on June 8.
ACT police allege Maloney, who is trying to complete year 12, drove a stolen silver Mercedes belonging to a Wright resident and used his bank cards to spend nearly $500 at Woolworths and a tobacconist shop.
The court heard she was caught on CCTV cameras allegedly driving the car and committing these crimes in Weston and the Kambah Village shopping centre on June 2.
Maloney was arrested on June 7 and during a search of her home, police allege they found clothes which matched the security footage, along with the bank cards in question.
In the days leading up to these alleged offences, police also accused Maloney of robbing and seriously harming a male from whom she had arranged to buy two bags of cannabis.
On May 30, Maloney and two unknown men drove to Gilmore in a white Holden Commodore station wagon to collect the cannabis, the court heard.
"Sorry I'm late, I had to do a nappy change," the 18-year-old allegedly sitting in the front passenger seat said to the dealer as she opened the car door.
Moments later, Maloney is accused of snatching the bags as the driver accelerated the car forward in an attempt to drive away.
The court heard the male held on to the passenger side door after which the driver allegedly said: "If you don't let go, I'll f---ing shoot you."
Police allege the driver gave Maloney a handgun which she used to continuously hit the side of the alleged victim's head.
The court was told the person was dragged on the road for 150 metres and lost a large amount of blood on the sidewalk. The alleged victim was taken to hospital with multiple injuries including a deep cut on his face, the court heard.
Maloney will remain in custody until later this month when she is due back in court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.