Has Senate estimates gotten too mean?

The Assistant Public Service Minister has come to the defence of hardworking public servants, accusing the Coalition and the Greens of crossing the line during Senate estimates.
Patrick Gorman says budget estimates may be a "robust" process, but things have gone too far.
"Too many times during this estimates the Coalition senators have crossed the line," Mr Gorman said.
"The evidence is clear that Liberal and National senators are resorting to cowardly attacks and outright disrespect of public servants."
He also took aim at the Greens for going a bit too hard, accusing the party of being "more interested in social media grabs than policy outcomes for the Australian people".
It is a nice enough sentiment, but it does come just a week after Home Affairs secretary Stephanie Foster "graciously" threw herself under the bus - on behalf of her minister - for yet another immigration debacle.
Estimates may be a tough gig for those at the table, but with a sharp enough minister by your side, and enough zeroes on your pay packet, it's probably not so bad.
AusTender - or AusTinder, as Julian Hill likes to call it - got some decent airtime in this round of estimates.
While Linda Reynolds questioned why Services Australia had awarded a speechwriter for Bill Shorten a $620,000 contract for two years of work, on Thursday, Liberal senator Andrew Bragg had some questions for the Industry Department on a legal contract's skyrocketing value.
The contract was awarded to King & Wood Mallesons in July 2023 at a value of $294,300, but has been increased through several amendments to be worth more than $3.3 million to date.
"As you get into the detailed legal negotiations on complex legal documents that will stand for decades, it is important that you have appropriate legal advice and that is what we sought, not just legal advice but also commercial advice," Ms Quinn said.
Liberal Nationals senator Susan McDonald framed things slightly differently, when she had a chance to read the tabled contract documents, later on in the day.
"Just before I turn to my line of questioning, I've just been reflecting on those contracts notice changes, which read more like a Nigerian love scam then some sort of corporate process," Senator McDonald quipped.
"Some of these changes are within days of each other, it just smacks of poor planning, I would have thought, rather than comprehensive negotiation."
Senate estimates is a chance to scrutinise government expenditure, but it's also a chance to improve on your last headshot.
Community Affairs committee chair Marielle Smith paused proceedings briefly last Wednesday to let senators and bureaucrats know there were snappers in the room.
"Are witnesses and senators happy for photos to be taken?" she asked, before Finance Minister Katy Gallagher chimed in with a request for, "Only the good ones".
Senator Smith added: "If you could get a flattering angle of all, that would be appreciated by the committee."
They joke, but Public Eye once spotted a Senate estimates shot from one of our photographers in a department's annual report.
Speaking of Patrick Gorman, the Labor MP had a real shoutout for Silverchair in a speech he gave last week.
Mr Gorman was trying to set the scene of "the early 2000s" as he sought to impress how far we've come through technological advancements (and how much further we have to go, by harnessing Artificial Intelligence).
"Picture this. It is the early 2000s. Silverchair is on the radio. The four original Wiggles are still performing together," he began.
He went on to discuss matters actually relevant to AI, but made sure to circle back in his favourite Aussie rock band: "In the early 2000s, fewer than 7 per cent of people globally had access to the internet. You had to get your Silverchair albums on a CD from Sanity."
