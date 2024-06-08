Raiders lock in young back, put talks on hold with another

The Canberra Raiders have locked in one young back, but have put talks on hold with another.
Dragons centre Savelio Tamale has agreed terms to a two-year deal, while the Raiders plan to resume talks with winger Nick Cotric at a later date.
The Raiders offered Cotric a two-year deal, but the 25-year-old's management kept delaying talks and they were eventually put on hold.
Reports out of Sydney suggested the Raiders weren't going to offer him another contract, but they were incorrect and the Green Machine planned to revisit talks at a later date.
Cotric has been in and out of Canberra's team this season, but has played the last four NRL games.
The Raiders have plenty of depth in the outside backs, with the likes of Albert Hopoate and James Schiller unable to force their way into first grade and both playing NSW Cup.
While the Cotric talks continue, the Raiders have moved to set up their future, agreeing to terms for former NSW Blues under-19s player Tamale to join their top-30 squad next year.
St George Illawarra have used him as a centre, wing and fullback in their NSW Cup side over the past two seasons, and he played on the wing for the Blues alongside Raiders stars Ethan Strange and Chevy Stewart last year.
The Raiders see him as another exciting centre prospect in a squad that's brimming with young talent.
His 10-day cooling off period runs out this week and then he'll be able to sign the two-year contract, which would make him the sixth player from last year's NSW under-19 starting 13.
It's believed he'll see out the season with the Dragons.
Parramatta halfback Ethan Sanders and Newcastle lock Myles Martin will also join the Green Machine next year, while they have prop Jake Clydsdale playing NSW Cup for them this season.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart was hoping to have middle-forward Corey Horsburgh making his return from a groin injury in the NSW Cup on Saturday, but it was decided to give him an extra week to be ready.
NRL ROUND 15
Friday: Canberra Raiders v North Queensland Cowboys at Canberra Stadium, 6pm.
