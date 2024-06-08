Jindy 'game-changer' driving Canberran snowboard star to Olympic gold

Life came at Canberra's Valentino Guseli very fast when he burst onto the snowboard scene with an incredible halfpipe performance at the 2022 Winter Olympics as a 16-year-old.
Now 19, he's established himself as a world-beating snowboarder, and he's using new $12.7 million state-of-the-art facilities at Jindabyne to help get him on the podium at the next Games.
"Everything happened pretty quickly, but I'm exactly where I want to be now," Guseli told The Canberra Times while at the launch of the National Snowsports Training Centre (NSTC).
"I've grown so much since. It's been as such a wild ride. My dreams are coming true, and I want to keep it rolling.
"I'm trying to spend as much time training here as possible, really get the repetitions on the big tricks to get myself in a position where I can go out next competition season, and do what I know to win gold medals."
Born down the road from Jindabyne in Canberra, Guseli spent his childhood in the capital before the family made their south coast holiday home their main residence when he was 10.
On the coast he took up surfing, but had a love for the snow since he started out on the slopes as a three-year-old.
He honed his skills on a home-made snowboard jump built by his dad and grandfather in the latter's backyard in Kianga, and before long he was pursuing a professional career in snowboarding.
Guseli still frequents Canberra to see friends and family, and the new training base at Jindabyne will give more incentive to head inland from the coast.
"The new centre is a game-changer," Guseli said.
"Other countries have way longer winter seasons, so it's easier to get more time on snow, but having these training facilities where you can work on your craft during summer is huge.
"We get so much time and repetition to master our tricks and that pays dividends in the long-run.
"It's really awesome for all of us snowsports athletes that want to go and smash the rest of the world."
Going into his last Winter Games in Beijing, Guseli was just starting to turn heads as a 15-year-old, when he broke the big air record set by snowboarding legend Shaun White.
He backed it up with a sixth-place finish in the halfpipe final at the Olympics where he was the youngest member of the Australian team.
He's since become a bonafide superstar on tour, collecting plenty of silverware competing in multiple disciplines, including nine career World Cup medals and three Crystal Globes.
At the next Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina in 2026 in Italy, Guseli will be aiming for gold for Australia in halfpipe, slopestyle and big air.
"Olympic qualifying starts pretty soon, and then there's the World Cups and World Championships too," he said.
"My goal is to get myself in a position where I can win everything, including at Milano Cortina.
"That's what I'm pushing towards, and I'm just going to keep on that path."
