Knights to star on national stage after sealing Australia Cup berth

The O'Connor Knights will soon be taking on the best soccer clubs in the country including A-League teams after securing a spot in the Australia Cup round of 32.
The Knights punched their ticket to the prestigious nationwide knockout tournament after defeating Monaro Panthers 4-2 at Deakin Stadium on Saturday night in the Australia Cup qualifying final.
O'Connor claimed the Federation Cup by flipping the script on the Panthers having been beaten by Monaro just last weekend in an NPL clash that ended the Knights' 26-game unbeaten streak.
After Jackson Paesler put O'Connor in front early and Monaro equalised through Jenno Ceruti, two Knights goals in as many minutes from Patrick O'Rourke and Aisosa Ihegie on either side of the half-time break made a mountain for the Panthers to climb.
Paesler's second in the 66th minute put O'Connor up by three goals and the result beyond doubt, despite Ceruti's injury-time consolation goal from the penalty spot with the final kick of the game.
Knights defender Lachlan Fields was a standout with his driving runs into the final third setting up both Paesler's goals.
For Monaro, Tyson Livermore found joy exploiting the left flank and toward the end of the second half it seemed as though the Panthers had taken control when Ben Basser Silk delivered a perfect cross for Ceruti to score the side's first of the evening.
But in the seconds before half-time Monaro were caught napping as Patrick O'Rourke gave O'Connor the lead with a silky effort in transition.
To start the second term emotions boiled over briefly when Fields went down, and from a basic restart by gloveman Sebastian Arranz, Ihegie latched onto the deep ball, rounded Monaro's 'keeper and scored from a tight angle.
The Panthers tried to find an answer, but O'Connor's defence was up to the challenge, and when Paesler bagged his brace, the celebrations properly began in the Knights' supporter section.
In the earlier match, Belconnen United defended their 2023 Federation Cup victory with a gutsy 1-0 win over Canberra Croatia in the final on Saturday afternoon at Deakin Stadium.
An expertly-executed eighth-minute strike by Pearl Tein sealed the club its 11th Federation Cup title, in a tense battle in front of a Canberra Croatia home crowd.
"I'm feeling very proud that we have added to the history Belconnen has," United coach Scott Conlon said, as Bronte Pyke was named player of the match.
"This means a lot to the club.
"There's a lot of expectation because the group of girls before this group won so often, so that's pressure the team have to deal with, but they're getting the hang of it.
"It's much easier to go into a game as an underdog.
"When we couldn't get a second goal, it gave Canberra Croatia more to fight for and the longer it was one-nil, the more they threw at us, so we did it tough."
Despite Conlon feeling stressed till the full-time whistle, the NPLW ladder-leaders commanded the match from the get-go.
A brilliantly efficient sequence that took just six passes from United's Tasmanian glovewoman Monique Pinkiewicz to goalscorer Tein, proved to be the game-winner.
"This year we're working on chances in front of goal that have a deep build-up," Conlon said.
"Those are combinations we work on and the way we like to play."
There were some question marks over whether Pinkiewicz should have been awarded the goal kick that started the counter-attack, or if a corner was the correct call, and down the right sideline one pass looked very close to going out, but the impressive team goal stood regardless.
Canberra Croatia's goalkeeper Ellie Summers stood tall and fearlessly put her body on the line more than once to keep Belconnen's lead slim going into the half-time break with United consistently testing the home side's defence.
As the match went on Canberra Croatia settled into a rhythm and began to flex their attacking muscles more frequently, though Belconnen too looked dangerous.
It made for a nervy finish for United as Canberra Croatia threatened to find a dramatic equaliser late.
Belconnen's Keira Bobbin came off not long after suffering some leg cramp, as part of a three-player substitution to give the defending champions some fresh legs for the last five minutes.
United substitute Hattie Cram and goal-scoring machine Reilly Yuen both missed golden chances in front of goal before injury time, but it didn't matter as Belconnen held on.
"It was a good fight, Belconnen always make it hard for us," Canberra Croatia captain Brittany Palombi said after the narrow defeat.
"They've been the benchmark this year, but the girls pushed all the way to the end."
With no NPLW action this weekend, Canberra Croatia will have time to reset for their next match against West Canberra Wanderers next Sunday at Melrose.
Meanwhile, Belconnen will indulge in celebrating their Federation Cup triumph with an NPLW bye next weekend.
O'Connor Knights 4 (J.Paesler 24' 66', P.O'Rourke 47', A.Ihegie 48') bt Monaro Panthers 2 (J.Ceruti 38', 96' P)
Belconnen United 1 (P Tein 8') bt Canberra Croatia 0 at Deakin Stadium.
