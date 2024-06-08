The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'Heightened state of vulnerability': A new test to aid concussion recovery

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
June 9 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A blood test can accurately detect the ongoing effects of a concussion and help determine when a player can return to play, in revelations which could turn heads at the NRL after a nightmare tackle left Queensland poster boy Reece Walsh unconscious.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.