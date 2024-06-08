Brumbies are one win away from a grand final after beating the Highlanders

The ACT Brumbies are 80 minutes away from a grand final, and their road to the Super Rugby Pacific crown goes through Eden Park as Stephen Larkham's side looks to defy history to keep their title dream alive.
The Brumbies have set up a semi-final showdown with the Blues after rallying to beat the Otago Highlanders 32-16 in a quarter-final at Canberra Stadium on Saturday night.
Plenty among the crowd of 8817 who turned up on Saturday - the Brumbies' best home attendance figure this year - will be watching, and perhaps even dreaming of a grand final at home if the cards fall the ACT's way next week.
The Brumbies will head to Auckland while the Hurricanes host the Chiefs in Wellington, with the winners to square off in the decider.
If anyone needs a reminder of how long it's been since the Brumbies won at Eden Park, it was 2013: Julia Gillard was still Prime Minister, Macklemore's Thrift Shop was topping the charts, and Instagram pictures without heavy filters weren't worth posting.
And few could forget the ACT's last trip to Auckland - a 46-7 thrashing in April which stands as the third-heaviest defeat in Brumbies history.
But they say all that goes out the window when it comes to sudden-death football.
"We'll have a different game plan, a different strategy, boys will be fresher. We've got everyone available," Larkham said.
"We'll have a stronger team to pick from and this one means a lot to us. We're going over there as a Brumbies outfit to do a better job than last time we went over there."
The Brumbies are looking to become just the third team in Super Rugby history to win the competition from outside the top two. The Crusaders of 1999 and Highlanders of 2015 are the only teams to have achieved the feat, having won titles from fourth place.
But before they can join that group, the Brumbies need to do something no Australian team has done before - win a semi-final in New Zealand.
The ACT did win a semi-final against the Bulls in Pretoria in 2013, and fell by just a point at the same stage at Eden Park two years ago. Whether they can go one better after back-to-back semi-final exits is the burning question.
They could be bolstered by the return of veteran loosehead prop James Slipper, who will press for selection after suffering a calf tear a fortnight ago.
"It's looking positive for next week," Slipper said. "I'm back running, not fast, but importantly running. I'm looking good for next week and hopefully I can get out there."
All he could do on this night was watch as the Brumbies' scrum struggled again, only for Charlie Cale - showing no signs of cobwebs after returning from injury - to get them out of trouble at the lineout time after time.
Highlanders winger Jona Nareki's first-half try and three penalties from the boot of flyhalf Cam Millar were enough to suggest this would be an outlier in a weekend of blowouts.
The Brumbies looked destined to trail heading into the break before hooker Billy Pollard burrowed over after the half-time siren to give the ACT a 17-16 lead.
Pollard and man of the match Andy Muirhead each completed doubles on the other side of the break as the Brumbies scored 15 unanswered second-half points to clinch victory.
"The effort at the end was amazing," Larkham said.
"We were holding them out, the crowd gets behind us, everyone is up on their feet and there is a lot of energy out on the field. That was pleasing to see. It's going to be a different story next week, it's going to be a harder challenge."
And so the semi-finals are set.
Advancing are the Chiefs, who thrashed the Queensland Reds in a first-half blitz on Friday; the Hurricanes, who dashed any hope of a Melbourne Rebels fairytale; the Blues, who silenced a nation of rugby-mad fans; and 'Bernie' Larkham's Brumbies.
Gone are the Reds, the Fijian Drua, the Highlanders and Melbourne - the latter making a tearful exit from both the finals and the competition with the Rebels being shut down after 14 seasons.
Their 47-20 defeat in Wellington - coupled with Queensland's 43-21 loss to the Chiefs - leaves the Brumbies as Australia's only hope of ending New Zealand's decade-long stranglehold on the Super Rugby crown.
AT A GLANCE
Super Rugby Pacific quarter-final: ACT BRUMBIES 32 (Billy Pollard 2, Andy Muirhead 2 tries; Noah Lolesio 3 conversions; Lolesio 2 penalties) bt HIGHLANDERS 16 (Jona Nareki try; Cam Millar conversion; Millar 3 penalties) at Canberra Stadium. Crowd: 8817.
