Panther expected to be fit for Origin as Raider waits in the wings

Penrith coach Ivan Cleary has backed NSW second-rower Liam Martin to be fit for the second State of Origin fixture, with Raider Hudson Young one option to come in for the Panther if he isn't.
Martin was spotted wearing a moon boot in the aftermath of the Blues' devastating loss in Origin I last week.
Cleary said it was a toe injury, with reports saying Martin needed a pain-killing injection at half-time of the series opener.
The Panthers coach also said fullback Dylan Edwards would be fit for game two.
Edwards missed Wednesday's series-opening 38-10 loss to Queensland and his chance to make his Blues debut after he was ruled out with a quad issue.
Neither were expected to feature in the Panthers' clash with Manly on Sunday, but Cleary hoped the duo were a chance to take the field in the following week's trip to face Newcastle.
Their anticipated inclusions will be music to the ears of Blues coach Michael Maguire whose side heads to Melbourne's MCG on June 26 fighting to keep the series alive.
Young was on Maguire's Origin I bench and would be an obvious contender to replace Martin - especially since South Sydney lock Cameron Murray (hip) was unlikely to play before the team was picked for the must-win game two.
"It's nothing too long term [for Martin] I don't think, he was just a bit sore coming out of the other night. He should be fine [for Origin II]," Cleary said on Saturday.
"Dyl has had a couple of runs since it happened and, again, it's not a serious injury but the timing wasn't great.
"In terms of risk factor, the Blues they probably had to make that call but Dyl will definitely be fit for game two and he'll be right to go for us next week."
Cleary will have to take a health check on Isaah Yeo, Brian To'o and Jarome Luai ahead of Sunday's clash with Manly, who will be doing similar with Blues captain Jake Trbojevic and Maroons skipper Daly Cherry-Evans.
Either way Cleary will be seeking a response after a 32-18 loss to the Sea Eagles earlier in the season.
The Panthers suffered a disappointing 22-10 loss to St George Illawarra in their last outing and such is their ability to bounce back, Penrith have lost consecutive games just twice in the last five years.
"Like many teams throughout the competition, certainly their best is very challenging," Cleary said.
"They've got some terrific talent in that team and they are always a challenge."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.