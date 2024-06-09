Police arrest drunken man over alleged breach of family violence order

A 26-year-old man will face the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday after sending threatening messages to his former partner.
The alleged offender had been under a family violence order by the court.
The victim contacted police on Saturday night after she received several messages and phone calls from the man.
Police attended her location spoke and saw the nature of the calls and messages she had received.
About the same time, the man was separately taken into custody by police in Civic due to his aggressive and intoxicated behaviour.
He was placed under arrest and charged with contravening a family violence order. He will be held in custody pending his court appearance.
Meanwhile, ACT police are appealing for additional witnesses or dashcam footage of a driver in a black Audi RS Q3 who was reported to be driving erratically on Saturday morning in Canberra's southside.
About 10.20am, a black Audi RS Q3 was reported to be travelling in a dangerous manner south along Adelaide Avenue and Yamba Drive before it crashed at the roundabout on Melrose Drive in Hughes.
The driver has been identified and interviewed by police, who are appealing for anyone who witnessed or has dash-cam footage of the crash or the Audi driving erratically in the area around the time of the incident.
Anyone who can assist should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference 7769311.
