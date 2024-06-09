Starliner, Starship, and the Difficulty of space

A day after Starliner's launch, Starship had its fourth test. Starship is about 9 metres taller than the Saturn V which carried astronauts to the Moon and can carry nearly twice as much weight. Starship is comprised of two parts. The Starship refers to both the entire system, and specifically, the space vehicle that is the top part (where people will eventually go in). The bottom is the Heavy Booster - the main engine comprised of 33 separate engines.