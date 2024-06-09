The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Govt's paid push into TikTok seeks to reach key vaping audience

PB
By Peter Brewer
June 9 2024 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A week after the US Congress passed a bill to ban TikTok or force its sale, the federal government is using the social media platform for the first time in its $63.4 million "quit vaping" and anti-smoking campaign.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.