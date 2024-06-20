Unravel the enchanting world of Tibetan travel: Guided tours

This article contains affiliate links. ACM may be provided with compensation from affiliate partners if you click through.
Tibet is one of the most breathtaking and remote travel destinations.
Considered the "roof of the world", Tibet has the highest plateau on earth. The stunning high-altitude landscapes of the Himalayas, pristine lakes, and unique flora and fauna make it naturally spectacular.
Aside from its striking environment, Tibet is renowned for its rich cultural and historical significance.
Ancient monasteries are the epicenters of Tibetan Buddhism, and greatly influence the local way of life. It is also a significant pilgrimage destination among Buddhists around the globe.
With its calming vistas, remote tranquility and spiritual significance, it is no surprise that Tibet is a popular site for meditation and relaxation retreats.
However, there is one caveat.
A requirement of travelling to Tibet is that you visit with a guided tour group as independent travel by foreigners is not permitted.
This is mainly due to political sensitivities, the need for environmental protection and respect of local culture.
The benefit is that Tibet retains its heritage and pristine, remote feel.
If you are thinking about travelling to Tibet, Wendy Wu offers three core guided tours through Tibet including China and Tibet Discovery, Tibetan Wonders and the Tibetan Railroad tour.
Another requirement is that tourists must carry a Tibet Travel Permit, which can be arranged through a licensed Chinese travel agency before you can venture through the main gateway to Tibet in mainland China.
Travelling to Tibet requires organisation. The cultural significance and natural beauty of Tibet makes it well-worth the effort.
The exploration of one of the most remote and less commercialised regions of the world is what makes Tibet so universally appealing to travellers.
Duration: 16 days
Cost: From $7680 per person
Physical level: Easy-moderate
Tour Highlights:
Arrive in Beijing and visit Tiananmen Square, The Forbidden City and the magnificent Temple of Heaven. Go to a local restaurant to enjoy Beijing's signature Peking Duck before watching a Chinese acrobatics show.
Rise early this morning to avoid the crowds and take a walk on the Great Wall of China and peer out at the dramatic scenery. Learn about the Great Wall's unique history that dates back to the Ming Dynasty over 700 years ago.
Take the bullet train to Xi'an to face the Terracotta Army, a fascinating archaeological collection. While in Xi'an, enjoy a delicious feast of traditional Shui Jiao dumplings and a performance of Tang Dynasty dancing.
Fly to Lhasa, Tibet and wander around the Barkhor to see traditionally dressed locals, scenes of worship and stalls of religious trinkets.
In the morning, walk 1000 steps to visit the iconic palace of Potala, which is the largest monastery in the world and sits at the top of Red Mountain. Afterwards, visit a Tibetan arts and crafts and enjoy an evening of traditional Tibetan food and dance.
Fly two hours to Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan Province in China, and take a stroll along Jinli Street to arrive at a Sichuanese restaurant offering delicious food.
While in Chengdu, pay a visit to the Giant Panda's at a local conservation centre before travelling by coach to board the leisurely Yangtze River cruise for two days.
Along the cruise, see Mt ShuangGui and pass through the ethereal Wu and Qutang gorges. Keep an eye out for wildlife including monkeys, mountain goats, deer and wild boar.
Arrive in Shanghai and spend two days sightseeing places such as The Bund, Yu Gardens and Huangpu River, and sample Shanghai cuisine.
The China and Tibet Discovery tour offers a thorough sampling of prominent historic, cultural and natural wonders within China and Tibet. It is ideal for tourists who like to see a bit of everything.
Duration: 24 days
Cost: From $8980 per person
Physical level: Intermediate-advanced
Tour Highlights:
Fly to the relaxed city of Kunming in southwest China and spend the day soaking up the local culture.
Visit the unusual limestone rock formations of the UNESCO listed Kunming Stone Forest and spend up to two hours walking on paths and steps to view the maze of rock pinnacles, lakes and ponds.
Walk through Shaxi, a former ancient market town and trade route on the famous Tea Horse Road between China and Tibet. Enjoy a local lunch and see the fairytale cobbled streets, rickety wooden buildings and sultry streams of quaint town, Lijiang.
One of the highlights of the trip will be exploring the magnificent Jade Dragon Snow Mountain with peaks as tall as 5500 metres. While there, you will explore one of the high meadows and enjoy the amazing vistas.
Wander around the Barkhor, a cluster of narrow streets that acts as a circuit of pilgrimage for Buddhists around the Jokhang Temple. See scenes of traditionally dressed locals and market stalls selling religious trinkets and jewellery.
Walk 1000 steps up Red Mountain to the grand Potala Palace, the largest monastery in the world and learn about Buddhist culture as you marvel at the natural surrounds.
Drive for around 3 hours through incredible scenery to the Rongbuk Township. While there, experience the novelty of seeing the world's highest post office.
Venture to the Everest Base Camp Boundary Monument where you will be able to see Everest's highest peak in the distance (weather permitting). And if that wasn't enough, wake up early to see the sunrise over Everest!
Drive to Gyantse to visit the Tashilhunpo Monastery and Gyantse Kumbum, a 35 kilometre-high chorten dating back to the 15th century. Go to the Tsang Traditional Folk House to see a traditional kitchen and taste some local snacks and home-brewed 'chang'.
Conclude the trip with a flight to Chengdu to see giant pandas at a local conservation centre, before spending some leisure time exploring Chengdu and flying home.
The Tibetan Wonders tour presents an opportunity to explore fascinating destinations away from the tourist trail. You will discover the local culture in depth and see sights rarely witnessed by other travellers.
Duration: 18 days
Cost: From $8390 per person
Physical level: Intermediate-advanced
Tour Highlights:
Fly to Xi'an to see the life-sized Terracotta Warriors at the Museum of the Terracotta Warriors and Horses. Visit Xi'an's Little Wild Goose Pagoda, which dates back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907 AD) and was said to have survived one of the strongest earthquakes in world history.
Take an overnight train to Lhasa, Tibet on the Qinghai-Tibet Railway. The Qingha-Tibet Railway is the highest rail journey in the world and traverses the incredible landscapes of the Tibetan Plateau.
Wander around the Barkhor, a cluster of narrow streets that acts as a circuit of pilgrimage for Buddhists around the Jokhang Temple. See scenes of traditionally dressed locals and market stalls selling religious trinkets and jewellery.
Walk 1000 steps up Red Mountain to the grand Potala Palace, the largest monastery in the world and learn about Buddhist culture as you marvel at the natural surrounds.
Visit Shigatse, Tibet's second city and the traditional seat of the Panchen Lama. Spend the afternoon exploring the local markets.
Drive for around 3 hours through incredible scenery to the Rongbuk Township. While there, experience the novelty of seeing the world's highest post office.
Venture to the Everest Base Camp Boundary Monument where you will be able to see Everest's highest peak in the distance (weather permitting). Stay overnight in a Tibetan tent camp or guesthouse, depending on the weather conditions and watch Everest at sunrise.
Drive to Gyantse to visit the Tashilhunpo Monastery and Gyantse Kumbum, a 35 kilometre-high chorten dating back to the 15th century. Go to the Tsang Traditional Folk House to see a traditional kitchen and taste some local snacks and home-brewed 'chang'.
Back in Lhasa, sightsee the Yumbulhakang Palace, the first building in Tibet and the palace of the first Tibetan king in the second century BC.
Conclude the trip with a flight to Chengdu to see giant pandas at a local conservation centre, before spending some leisure time exploring Chengdu and flying home.
The Tibetan Railroad tour is a magnificent tour where you will be able to see spectacular lakes, mountains, huge plains and permafrost at the "roof of the world". It is perfect for travellers who want to experience a truly unique and in-depth tour of Tibet.
This comprehensive guide provides all the essential information you need to plan an unforgettable journey to the Tibetan Plateau.
From obtaining visas to exploring ancient monasteries and trekking around the base of the Himalayas, this article offers practical tips and insider knowledge to help you make the most of your China and Tibetan adventure.
Discover the vibrant culture, breathtaking landscapes, and spiritual significance of this extraordinary destination with Wendy Wu.
1. What are the best places to visit when traveling to Tibet?
Must-visit destinations in Tibet include Potala Palace, Jokhang Temple, Namtso Lake, Mount Everest Base Camp, and Gyantse Kumbum.
2. What is the best time to visit Tibet?
The ideal time to visit Tibet is during the shoulder seasons (April-May and September-October), when weather conditions are favorable and there are fewer crowds.
3. What are the visa requirements for Tibet?
Foreign visitors require a Tibet Travel Permit and a Chinese Group Visa. The process can be complex, so it's recommended to book a tour through a reputable agency.
4. How do I get to Tibet?
You can access Tibet via the Beijing-Lhasa train, which is a scenic journey of over 40 hours. Alternatively, you can fly to Lhasa Gonggar Airport or take a bus from Nepal or Bhutan.
5. What are the cultural customs and etiquette in Tibet?
Respect local customs, such as removing your hat when entering temples and refraining from pointing at religious objects. Learn basic Tibetan phrases and dress modestly.
6. What kind of souvenirs can I buy in Tibet?
Popular souvenirs include Tibetan carpets, prayer wheels, religious artifacts, and handicrafts made from yak bone or wool.
7. What are the health precautions to take while traveling in Tibet?
Prepare for altitude sickness by gradually ascending and staying hydrated. Bring medications for nausea, headaches, and dehydration. Get necessary vaccinations and ensure your travel insurance covers high altitudes.
8. What should I pack for a trip to Tibet?
Pack layers of warm clothing, a waterproof jacket, comfortable shoes, and a hat for sun protection. Bring sunscreen, sunglasses, and a first-aid kit. Prepare for cold weather, even during the summer months.
