Our tobacco road: Police traffic stops uncover huge illegal hauls on Hume

A series of random breath tests and traffic stops on drivers travelling the Hume Highway at the weekend have uncovered large quantities of vapes and illegal tobacco products, together with a machine used to produce cigarettes.
About 2.15pm on Saturday, NSW Highway Patrol officers stopped a vehicle along the Hume Highway, at Tumblong, south of Gundagai, for random breath testing where the 42-year-old male driver from Harris Park returned a negative result.
However, a search of the vehicle revealed a large quantity of boxed products including the vapes and cigarettes.
Found in the vehicle were 2360 vapes with an estimated street value of $82,600 and 48 cartons of cigarettes worth about $14,400. Also allegedly located in the vehicle was $142,025 in cash.
The man was taken to Gundagai police station where he was charged with dealing in the proceeds of crime, possessing suspected illegal tobacco, and conveying tobacco products with the intention of revenue defraud.
The man was granted conditional bail to appear at Gundagai Local Court on Friday, August 16.
On Sunday about 11.35am, another vehicle driver was stopped for a random breath test on the Hume Highway at Gundagai.
After returning a negative reading officers conducted a search of the vehicle where 270,000 cigarettes were allegedly located, along with 825kg of loose tobacco leaf with an estimated value of $1.1 million.
Police will further allege that a large commercial tobacco leaf hydraulic bailing machine was also located.
The Victoria woman was arrested and taken to Cootamundra Police Station and charged with multiple offences, including dealing in the proceeds of crime.
She was bailed to appear at Cootamundra Local Court on Monday, July 15.
Later that afternoon around 5.15pm, officers stopped another vehicle on the Hume Highway near Coolac, after an alleged minor traffic offence was detected.
After speaking with the two male occupants, a search of the vehicle was undertaken where a large amount of cigarettes was allegedly located with an estimated value of $615,000.
Both men were arrested and taken to Cootamundra Police Station.
Following inquiries, the passenger of the car was released from custody.
The 32-year-old driver from Victoria was charged with multiple offences including dealing in the proceeds of crime.
He was bailed to appear at Cootamundra Local Court on Monday, July 15.
