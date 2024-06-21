Amazon Prime Day 2024: What to expect and how to plan for it

These items are hand-picked to make your shopping experience easier. ACM may be provided with compensation from affiliate partners if you click through.
Amazon Prime Day is coming this July 2024, so you better buckle up.
If you have no idea what that means, then you've come to the right place. Amazon Prime Day is basically Amazon's major sale event of the year for Amazon Prime subscribers.
In July 2024 (on a date to be announced), Amazon will celebrate their 10th anniversary of Amazon Prime Day with a sale event that we predict is going to be bigger and better than ever.
In fact, during the two-day sale event in 2023, Prime subscribers purchased more than 375 million items worldwide and saved almost $3.8 billion AUD on millions of deals across Amazon stores.
Based on the dates of the sale period in 2022 and 2023, it is expected Prime Day may fall around mid-July.
In this article, I break down the logistics of Amazon Prime Day: what it is, what to expect, why signing up to Prime could be worth it, and the best tips to be prepared for this monster sale event.
Amazon Prime Day is an annual sales event, but only for Amazon Prime subscribers. If you don't want to miss out, you can sign up here (and score a 30-day free trial).
The annual sales event spans two days. It features significant discounts across a wide range of products in all sorts of categories, including electronics, appliances, beauty and everyday home essentials.
Amazon Prime Day often includes flash sales, limited time offers, and special promotions, so if you're interested in shopping for a particular product or deal during the event, it can help to be prepared in the interim.
Typically the sale period open at 12am AEST and run for 48 hours.
To get ready for Amazon Prime Day, first create an Amazon account by signing up on their website. Then, join Amazon Prime, which you might be able to do on a 30-day free trial.
Browse Amazon and add items to your Wishlist by clicking "add to list" on the product pages.
Make sure your payment information is up to date for a smooth checkout. This way, you'll be all set to snag the best deals on Prime Day.
Consider downloading the Amazon app for deal notifications, and set up alerts for products you're interested in. Add items to your Wishlist ahead and use the "watch this deal" feature to get notified when they go on sale.
It's possible to use filters to narrow down your search by categories such as electronics, home goods, fashions, or whatever you're interested in. You can also sort deals by discount percentage to find the most significant savings.
If you want to be extra savvy, do some research to know the regular prices of items, set a budget, get price comparisons, and check the Prime Day schedule for special deals. Remember to switch on your notifications if you want to get real-time alerts.
You can explore a wide range of shopping categories to find the best deals. Some of the key categories to watch include:
These categories typically feature significant savings, often comparable to Black Friday, Cyber Monday or Boxing Day deals. It's a great opportunity to grab high-demand items at reduced prices.
Amazon is a treasure trove of products, but its vast supply can make it difficult to navigate if you're new to the platform (and when time constraints of limited time offers come into play).
With a bit of know-how, there a few top tips and tools you can use on Amazon to make shopping feel easy. These include:
Much like a grocery shopping list, it's a good idea to make a list of the items you want to buy and prioritise them.
Define your personal budget and stick to it to avoid overspending.
Be aware of the return policies for Prime Day purchases, as they may differ from regular purchases.
Follow the tips listed above on how to find the best deals on Prime Day. Start implementing the tools offered by Amazon to shop like a pro.
Always read customer reviews and view their supplied images to ensure the quality of the product before purchasing.
Amazon Prime Day is an annual shopping event where Prime members can access exclusive deals and discounts on various products.
To make the most of this opportunity, it's important to plan ahead, set up alerts, and be prepared to act quickly.
This guide has provided comprehensive information on when Prime Day is, how to prepare, where to find the best deals, and how to make the most of your shopping experience.
Whether you're looking for electronics, appliances, fashion, or something else, Canberra Times recommends checking out Amazon Prime Day for potential savings.
When is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event exclusively for Amazon Prime members. The exact dates vary each year, but it typically occurs in July.
What are the benefits of Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime members can take advantage of exclusive discounts, deals, and promotions on a wide range of products, including electronics, home goods, clothing, and more.
How do I qualify for Amazon Prime Day deals?
You must be an Amazon Prime member to participate in Amazon Prime Day. You can sign up for a free trial or purchase a Prime membership at Amazon.com.au.
What are some tips for getting the best deals on Amazon Prime Day?
Does Amazon Prime Day have any restrictions?
Yes, there are some restrictions on Amazon Prime Day purchases. For example, some deals may be limited to a certain number of items per order or per customer.
What are some of the most popular categories for Amazon Prime Day deals?
Some of the most popular categories for Amazon Prime Day deals include electronics, home appliances, kitchenware, and fashion.
Can I use a coupon code on top of Amazon Prime Day discounts?
No, you cannot typically use a coupon code on top of Amazon Prime Day discounts. However, you can combine multiple Amazon Prime Day deals on the same order.
Is Amazon Prime Day only available in the United States?
No, Amazon Prime Day is available in multiple countries around the world, including Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Japan. However, the deals and discounts may vary by country.
