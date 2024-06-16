It's the best north v south (music) battle

If ever there was a stand-off between the north or south sides, it's the one involving some of Canberra's most talented musicians.
Battle of the Bands: Make a Scene! will be on for a third year in Tuggeranong, showing off Canberra's music chops, no matter which side of the lake you're from.
The battle is a series of free youth music events based in Tuggeranong, inviting musicians between the ages of 13 and 25 to celebrate.
For some southsiders, it's an excuse not to travel north to see some music. And for the organisers, the event is an ode to being proud of where you come from.
Assistant event coordinator Keiran Nevin has helped run the show since he was in college, and has been working with a group of young musicians to give those on the north side a run for their money.
Mr Nevin says there's never been enough entertainment planned on this side of the map, which makes this production all the more vital to restoring Tuggeranong's image.
"We are lucky to have such a strong music scene here in Canberra, but unfortunately almost all of it is located on the north side and not accessible to young people under 18," says Mr Nevin.
"Battle of the Bands helps young talent get their name out, secure future gigs, foster creativity and encourage them to continue their passion for music.
"Our previous events have been very successful, with last year's event attracting over 2000 attendees."
In other words, there's talent just waiting to be uncovered regardless of schoolyard stereotypes around Canberra's southern suburbs.
It first began in 2022, from the mind of a former Lake Tuggeranong College student.
Two years later, it has continued to grow beyond the barriers of the south, hosted by the Tuggeranong Arts Centre with the support of the ACT government.
This year, participating musicians will have live performance opportunities at two open-mic events in August, and the art centre's Grand Day Out event as part of South Fest in November.
As a musician, Mr Nevin says community-led entertainment is important for creating opportunities for people who want to share their talent with the world, no matter their age.
"It brings me a lot of pride to be a part of this event and supporting the young bands we showcase at our performances," he says.
"It's been amazing to support young musicians with what is often their first live performance, and to create a space for young people to connect with local community organisations and groups."
Last year's Battle of the Bands winner Charli Hayes describes the experience with her band MAAZ as "electric, there's really no way of putting it".
"South Fest is the one time a year where we all come together as a community. There needs to be more live music, not just once a year," she says.
Another of last year's eight finalists, Spit The Dummy, made up of former Lake Tuggeranong College students, went on to secure a gig at the National Gallery of Australia.
Violet Scerri and Dylan Hall say being a part of the competition has helped them grow as a group and build their confidence, and maintain it's important to play for local audiences.
"It's given us more experience of playing live and gave us an amazing opportunity to interact with the community," says Ms Scerri.
"Canberra has a really good music scene, especially for the youth, having a good time with music is an experience that all ages can enjoy.
"It's essential and it's a really amazing opportunity that we were given."
They are also extremely keen on more events taking place in their own region.
"We have so many large community spaces in the South that could be utilised and are going to waste," says Mr Hall.
There'll be a chance to meet other musos and sign up for the competition on July 6. Visit Tuggeranong Arts Centre website, and keep an eye out for any @southfest.battleofthebands updates on Instagram and Facebook.
