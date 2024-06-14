Trout paint job wins over locals - hook, line and sinker!

In answer to this column's call for evidence of emus roaming across the roof of Australia, Jonathan Mandl of the Illawarra Alpine Club, who are caretakers of Teddy's Hut, about a 9km hike from the Cascades car park below Dead Horse Gap, reports: "We often see emus around Teddy's (1726m) during our summer work parties maintaining and restoring the hut, however from hundreds of trips across Bob's Ridge and down at Cascades Hut (and further at Tin Mine Huts) I can't say that I've seen an emu."