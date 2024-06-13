Beating the odds: There's 99 losers and only one winner

But when feel goodery is the criterion (as it was in this case) then Beethoven's rapture-packed setting of Schiller's Ode To Joy is in a class of its own. Schiller's delirious poem insists that we jolly well must feel good because there is so much in this Life to feel good about. Everyone and everything, from husbands blessed with wonderful wives to earthworms throbbing with desire, must surely vibrate with the sheer delight of being alive, the choir and the soloists warble.