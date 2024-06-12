Set the kids free to learn from their mistakes

This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Back-in-my-day moments are best avoided. They hasten the creep of old fogeyism and are often clouded by rose-coloured nostalgia. And they usually elicit an eyeroll and a lightning fast change of subject.
Yet sometimes they can't be helped. Like the other day, when a TV news story offered the stunning revelation that allowing children to take a few risks when they play makes them more resilient and better equipped to face life as adults.
Just like that, I was transported back to the ditch in 1970, my bicycle on top of me, left knee throbbing and friends urging me to get up and have another go.
I did. Mastered the jump and forgot about the graze on my knee.
Yes, back in my day play was all about taking risks. Making mistakes and learning from them. Trying the same thing over and over until you got it right.
There were no parents supervising the risk-taking. They'd kicked us out of our houses early in the day. Told us to be back when the streetlights came on then tut-tutted at the state of our clothes and the bruises and scratches we returned with.
It wasn't Sparta. We weren't left on a hillside overnight to weed out the weak. But we were left to our own devices - and I don't mean gadgets with screens, which are much riskier for a child's wellbeing than falling off a log.
When the rain kept us in, we turned to our imagination for relief from boredom. We didn't need Thunderbirds to actually be on the black and white Baird in the corner. We recreated the adventures in our minds, helped by whatever was at hand. A yellow Bic Biro sufficed as the Thunderbird 4 submersible. A red one doubled as Thunderbird 3. One of those multicoloured pens became Thunderbird 2, with four rescue pods.
But enough of the back-in-my-day stuff.
The report about risky play made me both sad and glad. Sad because something so obvious had to be said, that someone thought parents needed to be reminded that they should let their kids be kids. And glad because there were adventure play options for children that weren't completely fenced off and rubberised for safety. Glad, too, for the joy on the faces of the children taking part.
Thankfully, there's a growing appreciation of the benefits of risky play for children. Early education experts say it builds confidence and physical agility. Kids learn to be cooperative and encouraging. They explore their environment and test their limits. They become emotionally resilient and better equipped to handle setbacks. And, most importantly, they get to understand that actions have consequences - occasionally bad but mostly positive.
While the inner fogey might be tempted to scoff about "kids these days", it's the parents who need re-education about risk.
"Adults' and caregivers' own fears can often get in the way of children's ability to engage in risky play. However, the likelihood of injury is incredibly low," says an article about risky play on the Boston University website. It suggests parents concerned their child might hurt themselves should wait 17 seconds before telling them to be careful.
"Often with a little bit of space, children are able to figure out how to safely engage in risky play without adult intervention, and might surprise you with what they are able to do independently."
Not only that. The kids might surprise themselves. Just as I did all those years ago when I got out of that ditch, dusted myself off and finally made the jump on that bicycle.
