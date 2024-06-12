Set the kids free to learn from their mistakes

Lee writes: "Pontiac Pete saying if you can't meet a target why have it, should be heard by all sports players and fans. There are teams we know are not getting to the grand final but their fans still hold out hope as do the players and their teams. Yes, the climate wars are still happening which I hope means more crossbenchers at the next election. I would like to see Pete try and sell a nuclear power plant to be built in his electorate. If not the plant, how about a nuclear waste dump? I am sure that will tell him exactly what people think."