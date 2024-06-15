Russell Crowe gives them hell in devilishly good role

This is a terrific concept and it must have been equal parts cathartic and messed-up for Miller to exorcise his own set of family demons on this production. Probably the more interesting of these to unpack is just how vile a piece of human crap Goldberg's character is - the stories of the way The Exorcist's director William Friedkin treated his performers wouldn't stand up to today's social-media shaming or film set health and safety regulations. The film's set-within-a-set of the film-within-a-film is a fascinating bit of work, a four-storey house with one side open for filming, and with a "cold room" so the characters can film while their breath turns eerily to ice.