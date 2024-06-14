'He'd go early': AFL legend backs Canberra giant as top draft pick

Remember the name Logan Smith, because according to a Sydney Swans legend the former Queanbeyan Tigers ruckman is set to put Canberra footy on the AFL map again.
The capital has a proud legacy of producing top AFL and VFL talent, with GWS Giants midfielder Tom Green the most recent Canberran to become a household name in the sport.
Giant Josh Fahey was the last Canberran drafted to the AFL in 2021, and now fellow former Tigers junior Logan Smith promises to follow that same path.
"Logan will be the top prospect for ruckmen in the draft in November," former AFL star Tadgh Kennelly told The Canberra Times of the 204 centimetre-tall teenager.
"You'd think he'd go early.
"He's very athletic and extremely competitive. He can cover the ground really well and has that ability to run with an on-baller, but also the size and craft of a ruckman.
"There's two ways of recruiting ruckmen - either you draft them at 18 or you let other clubs draft them and poach them four years in, because they take time to develop.
"But with Logan's ability, we're pretty excited about him."
Kennelly made his name in AFL with the Swans, but now works as the head coach of the GWS Giants Academy, and one of his first major recruiting decisions since taking the role two years ago actually involved Smith.
"Logan wasn't in the development program when I started, but people develop at different stages, and Logan was one of them," Kennelly said.
"We had an open trial in Canberra for those not selected in the Academy previously, I saw him and I said, 'Right, you're in son'. He just took off from there.
"He actually ended up playing every game last year as a ruckman because I wanted to expose him to see how he can handle it, and it was no problem."
Smith's meteoric rise has taken even him by surprise, but the 17-year-old Erindale College student is now determined to see how far he can take his footy career.
"I still have to pinch myself how close I am and what I could achieve in these next few months," Smith said.
"It's clicked in that I could get drafted this year, but I'm still processing what that will be like. It's pretty overwhelming, but it would mean everything to me and my family.
"The last two years at the Academy have been great, and I'm so grateful of the opportunities they've given me.
"Last year my mindset was just playing footy for fun, and then towards the end of last season I realised this could actually be my thing and something that I could have a good crack at.
"It was all about confidence and that came from my coaches and parents."
Kennelly compared Smith's upside to ruck superstars in the AFL like Max Gawn and Brodie Grundy, while the youngster tries to model his game on versatile Saint Rowan Marshall.
"My dominance around the ruck and in centre bounces has been my main weapon, but I'm working on my follow-up to go for the ball straight away and have an impact around the ground," Smith said.
"Rowan Marshall can do it all and that's what I aspire to be like, trying to play like an extra midfielder."
Smith and fellow Academy player, Belconnen Magpies product Cooper Bell, were both standouts for the NSW/ACT Allies in the Under-18 National Championships recently.
Kennelley predicted the pair would play a big role at the tournament and he was proven right, as they've both starred for the Academy too.
Smith has averaged 18 touches and 27 hitouts in three matches for the Giants Academy this year, and before the last of four Allies games are played in a few weeks' time, the ruckman is set to get his first VFL minutes this weekend.
That might be a daunting task for a high-schooler, but Kennelly believes Smith is ready, and it helps he's being mentored by one of the game's best former ruckmen - Giants assistant coach, Shane Mumford.
"It's a step up to the reserves, but Logan will be fine," Kennelly said.
"He'll be against bigger bodies, but that's something he'll have to get used to.
"Mummy [Mumford] chats to Logan and they go through vision together, so they have a good relationship there.
"Logan was able to train with the senior program in the first week in January too, which helped him build a connection with senior players and it all helps his development."
