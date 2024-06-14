The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Expert tips for creating a pet friendly garden

June 15 2024 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A more natural looking garden, with mixed plantings and low-lying hardy shrubs, can trick the eye to overlook holes and damaged plants. Picture Shutterstock
A more natural looking garden, with mixed plantings and low-lying hardy shrubs, can trick the eye to overlook holes and damaged plants. Picture Shutterstock

With pets spending as much time in the garden as the rest of the family, ensuring the safety of both our furry family members and your prized landscaping should be a high priority.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.