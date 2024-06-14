Expert tips for creating a pet friendly garden

With pets spending as much time in the garden as the rest of the family, ensuring the safety of both our furry family members and your prized landscaping should be a high priority.
So where do you start?
If you have a young, untrained dog and have invested time and money into your landscaping, Matt Leacy, creative director and founder of landscape company Landart, said it's a great idea to allocate a space purely for them to play in.
"It will save the entire garden being trashed, and you have a smaller space that will require rehab when your pet has outgrown or been trained out of their bad habits," he said.
According to Matt, a garden that's more relaxed in form and not as manicured in appearance can also better hide any destructive habits your pet may have.
Keep in mind some plant choices can be deadly for pets, and should be avoided if you're sharing your outdoor space with a cat or dog.
"The list of plants that can be dangerous to your animals is actually quite long, so I recommend checking the RSPCA's website to review the most up-to-date list of what not to use," said Matt.
"On the positive side, there's also plants such as rosemary, wormwood and other fragrant herbs that are not only pet friendly but are actually beneficial to your dog that can be included - and for cats, you can't go past catnip."
If you have a dog that sleeps outdoors, Matt said it's vital there's a space they can escape direct sunlight and rain. A kennel or bedding should also provide a cool spot in the summer months and warmth during the coming winter.
If you have space for a shady tree, don't forget to factor in your climate, the soil and growing conditions.
"If you don't have the space to plant trees into garden beds you can find plenty of trees that thrive in pots," said Matt. "The advantage of pots is they also stop any worry about invasive roots causing damage."
Adequate fencing to keep your pet secure is another important consideration.
Some dogs are natural escape artists and will dig or climb their way to freedom given half a chance.
It also helps protect your pets from thieves who may target designer dogs and puppies, and steal them from yards.
"Dogs love watching the world go by so if you're able to I highly recommend installing a doggy porthole or window, or even clear Perspex or a viewing bubble so your dog can get his nosey fix into the outside world," said Matt.
"The more your dog is entertained, the less it's likely it is to dig in your garden as well."
Choose safe and durable materials: Utilise materials that are pet-safe and durable, such as pavers and tiles.
To ensure your garden stays looking good well into the future, it's important they're easy to clean and don't stain from the wear and tear of your pet. Pay for the best quality you can afford.
Include designated play areas: Incorporate designated play areas for exercise and where your dog can be outside and still part of family life.
This means you can keep all toys and other things in the one spot, either packed away in built-in storage, or hidden behind fencing or hedging.
Shade and shelter: Provide shade and shelter to protect pets from harsh weather conditions, especially in summer and winter.
Australian summers in particular can be brutally hot in a lot of areas and definitely require shelter for your furry friends to escape the heat.
Pet-friendly plants: Selecting pet-friendly plants that are non-toxic and safe for younger pets who are prone to rough play and digging or chewing is important.
Also, don't be afraid to use a temporary fence to keep them at bay.
Integrated water features: Pet-friendly water features, such as shallow ponds or fountains, add ambience for humans and give pets somewhere to cool off and have a drink.
Depending on the size of the pet (and your tolerance of the surrounding areas getting very wet), this can be a good idea or a very annoying one.
Easy to navigate pathways: Design walkways that give your animals a natural pathway to explore the garden without coming across sharp rocks, prickles, or hot artificial grass.
This will make for a happier pet who is less likely to get bored and destructive. It will hopefully also deter them from walking across garden beds as much.
