A fast-paced portrait of integrity versus injustice

It is no surprise at all to see Isabelle Huppert in this edgy role. She thrives on them, in her element as strong and complex characters, making sense of their contradictions. The more difficult the role the better. Like the predatory musician in The Piano Teacher, or the rape victim in Elle who just gets on with things, the plantation owner in Africa risking all as she stays on during civil war. Despite her fragile looks and her diminutive height, her women are indomitable, to be reckoned with.