Cooper's brother died in a car crash. His memory is fuelling his next goal

Canberran teenager Cooper Bell is hoping to achieve a lifelong dream at the AFL draft later this year, but not far from his mind will be his brother.
At 17, Bell has had a more challenging 24 months than most people might face in a lifetime.
His older brother Jaiken died in a Yass car accident in January last year at the age of just 18.
Like most brothers, they shared countless backyard battles playing footy, and their healthy but loving rivalry helped them both develop into promising youngsters at the Belconnen Magpies football club.
After joining the GWS Giants Academy system, Cooper Bell was on a trajectory to the AFL when his family suffered the unthinkable loss.
But despite the personal adversity he's faced, Bell was driven to do his brother and family proud, and now it's gotten him into the frame for AFL draft selection in November.
"He showed a lot of resilience to come through what he's gone through," Giants Academy coach and former AFL star Tadhg Kennelly told The Canberra Times.
"He has had an incredibly challenging couple of years."
The Swans legend said Bell has what it takes to be in the AFL after standout performances for the NSW/ACT Allies in the Under-18 National Championships recently.
Bell used the four Allies games in the series to put his best foot forward on the national stage before the AFL draft combine in a few months.
"I think my brother and family would be super proud of me," Bell said.
"Footy was a bit of an escape for me [after Jaiken died] and also it gave me motivation and drive to do it for him.
"I'd go anywhere I'm drafted, so we'll just see how it goes."
Bell is a towering figure at 198 centimetres tall and Kennelly said the Hawker College student has a "mean streak" of competitiveness that will serve him well in the AFL as either a forward, back or even a ruckman.
"Belly's been part of the program since he was 14," Kennelly said.
"He's very versatile. He can play ruck, centre half-back, centre half-forward - all over the place.
"His biggest trait is his competitiveness and his grunt.
"He doesn't want to be beaten in a contest, but because of his size we can use him everywhere, and for a big man his kicking skills are a standout.
"He's a late 18-year-old, born in December, which can be difficult when you're developing as a young footballer, but he's been blossoming in the last two years and he's got a lot of upside."
Versatility is a major asset in the AFL, and Bell has that in spades which makes him an attractive draft prospect not unlike Giants swing player, Harry Himmelberg, who has starred as a forward and back.
Wherever an AFL club want to play him, Bell said he will be up to the task.
"I'm ready for anything," he said.
"Ever since I was little I've wanted to be in the AFL."
