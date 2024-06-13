Genre-bending debut novel like Sliding Doors meets Wifedom

June 15: At Muse at 4pm, Amy Brown will be in conversation about her book My Brilliant Sister with Canberra Writers Festival artistic director Beejay Silcox. For more information, see: musecanberra.com.au.
June 16: At Muse at 3pm, Susannah Begbie will discuss her debut novel The Deed. See: musecanberra.com.au.
June 18: At 6pm Nick Bryant will be in conversation on his new book, The Forever War. America's unending conflict with itself, with Mark Kenny. At ANU's Research School of Social Sciences auditorium. For registrations, visit anu.edu.au/events.
June 19: At 6pm at Harry Hartog ANU, Canberra author Kaaron Warren will be in conversation with Daniel O'Malley on her new book, The Underhistory. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
June 22: Dr Li Tana will be in conversation about her book, A Maritime Vietnam: From Earliest Times to the Nineteenth Century, with Professor Anthony Reid at Asia Bookroom at 3pm. RSVP to Books@AsiaBookroom.com or 62515191 by June 21 at 5pm. Admission by gold coin donation to the Indigenous Literacy Foundation.
June 23: Sandra Bennett's Tracks in the Mist: The Adamson Adventures Book 4 will be launched at The Book Cow at 11am. See: bookcow.com.au.
June 23: Social psychologist Hugh Mackay will discuss his book, The Way We Are - Lessons from a Lifetime of Listening, with The Canberra Times' Sally Pryor at Muse at 3pm. See: musecanberra.com.au.
June 25: Canberra author Michael Brissenden will be in conversation with Mike Bowers on his new crime novel, Smoke. Harry Hartog ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
June 30: At Muse at 2pm, Clive Hamilton will discuss his book, Living Hot: Surviving and Thriving on a Heating Planet. See: musecanberra,com.au.
July 3: At Harry Hartog ANU at 6pm will be the launch of Andra Putnis's debut book, Stories My Grandmothers Didn't Tell Me: Two women's journeys from war-torn Europe to a new life in Australia. Free, registration essential: harryhartog.com.au.
July 3: At Muse at 6.30pm, Ozlit Book Club will discuss Susannah Begbie's award-winning novel The Deed. See: musecanberra.com.au.
July 9: Allan Behm will be in conversation with Mark Kenny on his new book, The Odd Couple. Reconfiguring the America Australia relationship. Harry Hartog bookshop, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
July 28: At Muse at 3pm, Tessa Morris-Suzuki will discuss her book, A Secretive Century: Monte Pushon's Australia, about an extraordinary woman who lived from 1882 to 1989, with ANU historian Frank Bongiorno. See: musecanberra.com.au.
August 3: At Muse at 4pm, Michael Brissenden will discuss his book Smoke and Margaret Hickey will dicuss her book The Creeper with Chris Hammer. See: musecanberra.com.au.
