Govt's claims an 'exercise in semantics', former public service leaders say

A group of former public servants and diplomats are urging the federal government to pause all approvals for defence-related exports to Israel, among a list of changes for a more transparent policy towards the Israel-Hamas war.
In an open letter, the group said the Australian government's claims that it does not export weapons to Israel appeared to be "an exercise in semantics".
The letter was signed by 25 Australian leaders including former Immigration deputy secretary Abul Rizvi, former Defence official Patrick Gourley and former Prime Minister and Cabinet secretaries John Menadue and Michael Keating.
It outlines five steps for the Australian government to take for a more transparent and principled policy towards the Israel-Hamas war.
These include recalling Australia's ambassador to Israel for consultations and pausing all approvals for the export of defence-related materiel, including items via third parties.
"The Australian government maintains it does not export 'weapons' to Israel. That appears to be an exercise in semantics," the letter states.
The group said a 2023 media release showed "more than 700 'highly technical parts' for the F-35 fighter jet, used in Gaza by the Israeli Airforce, are manufactured in Victoria".
At Senate estimates earlier this month, the Greens questioned Defence officials about Australia's role in exporting a part used in the manufacturing of Israeli Air Force F-35 Joint Strike Fighters.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it was beyond comprehension why anyone "would seek to suggest that Australia were participants in a conflict when we are not".
"Australia is one of 18 like-minded nations including Norway, Denmark, Canada and Netherlands, [to] operate the F-35 and contribute to its global supply chain," Mr Albanese said.
"[The Greens] know that that is the case ... They seek in a divisive way to raise these issues in order to then weaponise them and cause division in the Australian [community]."
The group has also urged the federal government to provide visas for Palestinians who seek permanent refugee status or temporary stay in Australia and to sanction individual Israelis.
The list of signatures also includes former Labor senator Margaret Reynolds, former diplomat Alison Broinowski and former Defence official Mike Gilligan.
The full list of signatures on the open letter are included below.
The open letter states Australia has long supported Israel's right to defend itself and has strongly advocated for a two-state solution.
"We are not enemies of Israel. Most certainly, we hold no sympathy for Hamas, whose brutal attacks on 7 October 2023 unleashed another bout of Israeli-Palestinian bloodletting," the letter reads.
"To date, that bloodletting has taken more than 35,000 lives, the majority of them Palestinian, of which an appallingly high proportion has been women and children."
The group also want the government to make clear Australia's readiness to comply with the rulings of the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court.
"We note that Australia's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine has included sanctions on more than 1200 individuals and entities," the open letter reads.
"Despite Israel ignoring persistent calls for restraint, including from the UN, the ICJ, and Israel's own friends, Australia does not appear to have sanctioned a single Israeli."
The 25 Australian leaders welcomed the Australian government's "gesture towards recognition of a Palestinian state".
In April, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the international community was "considering the question of Palestinian statehood as a way of building momentum towards a two-state solution".
Israel is retaliating against Hamas, which rules Gaza, over an October 7 attack by its militants.
More than 1200 people were killed and more than 250 taken hostage by Hamas on October 7, according to Israeli tallies. More than 100 hostages are believed to remain captive in Gaza.
Israel launched an air, ground and sea assault on the Palestinian territory, killing more than 37,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities.
With Australian Associated Press
