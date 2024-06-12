Aussies left in the dark as govt falls short on transparency

The incoming Australian Information Commissioner has urged government agencies to demonstrate transparency and accountability, as new data shows the bureaucracy is falling short on key measures.
The Office of the Australian Information Commission, which regulates the Freedom of Information Act, has released a report showing a decreasing proportion of agencies are publishing documents released under FOI.
The 2023 survey of 196 federal government agencies, found only 73 per cent were routinely publishing their FOI releases, down from 86 per cent in 2012.
The 2023 survey is the third in the series of five-yearly reports.
It deals with the Information Publication Scheme, which encourages the proactive release of information by government, broadening the government's transparency focus out from individual Freedom of Information requests.
The latest report shows just 16 per cent of agencies include induction training on the scheme for new starters, and the percentage of agencies which have adopted a strategy to increase the open access to information they hold, has fallen to 29 per cent, down from 35 per cent in 2018.
"We need to work with agencies to demonstrate the worth of this," Elizabeth Tydd, who will take on the role of Informaion Commissioner in August, said.
"Trust in government is underpinned by transparency and accountability, and the FOI act calls that out."
Ms Tydd said "one really pleasing" result was that more agencies providing free access to information published under the scheme - 82 per cent, compared with 73 per cent in 2018.
"That's a very positive trajectory," she said.
Ms Tydd said the latest survey would be a "rich source of information" which could be used to improve agencies' compliance.
