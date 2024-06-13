They binge social media but go easy on the booze

Anita wonders if we misremember our childhoods, when we were told to be home when the streetlights went out. "I hear this quote often and assume it's an Americanism. Certainly not relevant in my family and I'm older than you are by a decade at least. We had to ask permission to leave the boundary fence and had to give the time of our expected return. My own 1950s parents were mindful of abductions and called children roaming free, 'street urchins', which was uttered with a look of disapproval." No misremembering here, Anita. That rule frustrated us kids greatly in summer because it was when the streetlights went on that the Christmas beetles came out and we loved collecting them.