TV adventurers experience everything from snowplay at Corin to mountain biking

While other TV adventure shows have the contestants pitted against each other in a dog-eat-dog competition, the 12 contestants now filming Adventure All Stars in Canberra have already won.
Each of them has raised money for their chosen charity before filming started, and the adventures they are now embarking on in front of the cameras are all just pure reward.
The 12 cast members and seven crew of the Australian philanthropy-slash-travel show have been filming in the national capital since Monday, staying at the Eagle Hawk Hotel.
So far, they've had fun with snow play at Corin Forest, gone mountain biking with Dynamic Motivation at Stromlo, tried horse riding with Burnelee Excursions on Horseback, scaled the heights at Canberra Indoor Rock Climbing at Mitchell and let off steam at Delta Force Paint Ball in Tuggeranong.
The show will be broadcast next year in 195 countries to an estimated audience of up to 200 million people.
One of the cast members, Queensland teacher and mum Kirsty Levy, 50, said she had been impressed by Canberra.
"I came here as a kid, so I didn't really remember much about that, except going to Kosciuszko and I briefly popped down to Canberra at Eastertime to climb Kosciuszko again," she said.
"I guess my perception was always the parliament, the government stuff, so to come down this time and experience all the adventure and activities that you can do down here, it really has made me think I'd love to bring my family down here to come back and experience this side of it.
"The adventure and fun and just the people who've been the service providers have been amazing and really embraced us.
"So, it's definitely shown me another side of Canberra."
Fellow Queenslander Heidi Storer, 53, is a former Canberran who relocated to Brisbane seven years ago but is preparing to move back to the national capital in August.
She is a former corporate change maker turned personal trainer who, with her teammates on the show, including Kirsty, raised $65,000 for the non-profit organisation RizeUp Australia, which provides practical assistance to families affected by domestic and family violence.
"My best mate [domestic violence campaigner Kelly Gurski] is on this trip as a cast member as well and I'm highly inspired by her to get involved and to give back a little," Heidi, 53, said.
"I feel like I've had a very safe upbringing and life but I know many of my family and friends have not. For me, it's about building women up, and supporting women as much as I can."
And she's enjoying being a tourist in Canberra, where she lived for 20 years, and where she will soon be making her home again, close to her children and grandchildren.
"It's really fabulous. It's been nice to show my friends where I'm from," Heidi said.
As Australia's only socially conscious TV travel show, Adventure All Stars features a new line-up of cast members in each episode.
It is the first time the series has featured Canberra. The filming this week is for episode one of series five, to be broadcast next year, including in Australia on 7Plus, Fetch, Samsung TV Plus and the Outdoor Channel.
