Uber for teens service set to support busy families

Uber for teens will helps busy families by offering a safe, affordable and easy-to-use transport service for teens. Picture Uber

"Busy" is the best word to describe most Australian households, especially those with teenagers who are starting to be more involved in sports, hobbies or just wanting to socialise more with friends outside of school.



Many parents are struggling to keep up with their own work demands while also being able to transport their children to various places, often multiple times a day. To help these busy parents and meet the growing demand for safe transport for teenagers, Uber has launched Uber for teens.

The service allows teens to book and ride an Uber by themselves, with the oversight of their parents.

"Uber for teens will give parents added flexibility on the go, without compromising on safety and with parental controls," Uber ANZ Mobility Operations Director Emma Foley.



Excited for the service

Gab Vieira, a busy mum of four girls aged between six and 13, is looking forward to the launch of Uber for teens in Sydney as is her eldest daughter.



"I work full time, three days in the office and also juggle an additional second job outside of work hours, so life is busy," Gab said.



"My eldest two play sports with training twice weekly and getting them to get to sport and social events can be very trying at the best of times."

While the convenience will help the family, their eldest daughter is also looking forward to the independence the service offers in the safest way possible.

"My eldest loves to organise herself and will plan social gatherings without consulting me, she thinks I'll be able to drop everything and take her," Gab said.



"So we're excited to have the Uber for teens option when myself or my husband can't take her. It's something parents have already been talking about and wanting. It's the perfect solution if parents are busy working, they can still get their kids to practice or to their friends."



Safety features put minds at ease

With many of the Uber employees parents themselves it's no wonder the safety features within Uber for teens are extensive and well thought out.



"The safety is great and as the parent you have full visibility. I can see when she's booked it, I get notified of the order and when she is picked up," Gab said.



The service also allows parents to call the driver at any time during the ride (this cannot be switched off by the driver or the teen) and track the entire ride from pick up to drop off with notifications if any detours to the expected route are taken.



I trust the system...there are lots of little things in place to make it the safest possible ride for teens - Gab Vieira

Not all drivers are allowed to accept Uber for teens rides, only five-star rated drivers with working with children checks can see and accept rides.

"It's so much safer than waiting at a bus stop and getting on with 20 other people then walking. She's picked up and dropped off at the front door with a person who is trusted by the system," Gab said.

Uber encourages parents and teens to have an open conversation about safety and their readiness to travel independently before using the new feature.

Key safety features include:

Screened and experienced drivers

Only experienced, highly-rated drivers with consistently positive feedback and a valid Working with Children Check or Working with Vulnerable Person Registration (depending on the state) will be eligible. Every driver-partner has the ability to opt-out.

Live trip tracking

Parents/guardians will be automatically notified when their teen requests a trip to reassure them about where their teen is going and who is behind the wheel. They will also be able to monitor the trip via GPS tracking in real-time and receive notification when their teen arrives at the destination.

PIN Verification

A four-digit PIN Verification will be required for every teen's trip, providing an extra layer of protection to ensure they're getting into the right vehicle with the right driver-partner.

Expanded communication

During the trip, parents/guardians can call the driver-partner.

RideCheck

Sensors and GPS data detect if the ride goes off course, stops unexpectedly, or ends early. If something like this happens, the Uber app will message the teen and the driver-partner to make sure they're okay, parents will also receive a notification. RideCheck will be adjusted to be more sensitive during teen trips.

Audio recording

Once registered for audio recording through the safety toolkit, audio recording will be automatically enabled for the entire teen trip while keeping privacy protected. To ensure both privacy and safety are protected, the recording will be encrypted and stored on the user's device, and can only be accessed by Uber's support team if the teen rider or driver-partner reports an incident to Uber and chooses to attach the audio file to the report.

How it works