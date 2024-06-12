Northside police centre and firearms registry reopens after accident

A police centre and firearms registry is reopening after an accident forced the closure of the facility.
The centre stores lost property and evidence for the ACT police.
The facility will be open to the public from 11am on Wednesday, June 12, with property and firearm registry services resuming in full.
A system accident that cut off the water supply forced the indefinite closure of the Mitchell centre in early June.
Those who needed to surrender their firearms or have other appointments had to call or email the registry while the centre was under repair.
The centre opened in 2010 to replace the old lost property office at Belconnen's Winchester Police Centre.
It stores about 638,000 items including property seized during investigations, confiscated shotguns, cars, and hundreds of lost bicycles.
