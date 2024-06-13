'Come in with a bang': Canberra A-League bid weighs in on expansion delay

The man who has been driving Canberra's bid for an A-League team for the past five years says a delay of 12 months gives the consortium a "better chance to come in with a bang" when his dream comes to fruition.
Michael Caggiano, who is the lead of the Canberra expansion project, has backed the Australian Professional Leagues' decision to officially kibosh plans to rush a team in for the 2024-25 season.
Caggiano also reiterated the intention of investors to make the Canberra United women's team thrive again, adamant a successful female program was a priority of the overall plan.
The long-running A-League men's saga took another turn this week when APL boss Nick Garcia confirmed expansion plans had been pushed back to the 2025-26 season.
It was news that shocked no one, given the next A-League season is just four months away, but there was widespread acceptance and relief a new plan had been put in place.
The APL has settled on a preferred bidder, which is set to pay the $20 million licence fee, and has rebuffed interest from rival locations seeking to snatch the expansion plan away from Canberra.
"It's a sensible decision for Canberra to enter the competition in the 2025-26 season. That gives us a much stronger timetable to ensure the significant amount of work required is done properly," Caggiano said.
"The package we have put together is one that represents the city and its people. That means we need the right investors that will share the club's values and vision.
"While it may have been possible to push it over the line for next season, the question we had to ask was, 'Was it right for the club and the community'?
"The new timeframe gives us a far better chance of coming in with a bang, rather than limping in with a whimper, and that has always been our objective. To shake up the competition.
"The vision is that the investment group will be a partner of the A-League and the city. It's not about any money at any cost, but the right partner for the league, the game, and the city."
Caggiano launched his first bid for a men's A-League licence in 2018. That bid was overlooked, but the APL nominated Canberra as its preferred expansion location in March last year.
Caggiano has been working with the APL and a consortium keen to invest in Canberra for the past 15 months. Vange Kourentis, who worked in Manchester United's commercial department for a decade, is part of the consortium.
The group is keen to invest in a team, and potentially infrastructure projects for a home base and a boutique stadium.
Some of the potential investors, including Kourentis, mingled with ACT government and Football Australia officials in Canberra earlier this year and want to revive men's professional soccer in Canberra.
That includes taking on Canberra's women's team, currently operated by Capital Football, when the time is right.
"The project has always sought investment for all of Canberra football, with the successful women's team being a priority. This remains the case," Caggiano said.
"Women's football is a major growth area and every investor we have spoken to has recognised the value in Canberra United and the opportunities it provides.
"We would not entertain negotiations with any interested investment parties that failed to understand the history and value of the existing Canberra United A-League women's team.
"We look forward to Canberra United being the first professional women's team in world football to add in a Men's team to the club. We see this as revolutionary and game changing, and in line with our values and plans.
There is, however, still some tension lingering in women's soccer in Canberra despite Capital Football securing $200,000 in extra funding from the ACT government.
Three players - Chloe Lincoln, Sasha Grove and Nicki Flannery - have signed with rival teams, prompting backlash from the group of fans who have raised almost $90,000 to help fund Canberra United.
The group was originally badged as "Save Canberra United" with a goal of raising $100,000 has now rebranded as "Canberra Women's Football" and has set up another page aiming to raise $100,000.
"This change signifies our expanded mission and dedication to creating a structured platform for the development of women's football in the ACT," the group said on social media.
"We extend our deepest gratitude to all supporters of the Save Canberra United campaign for their unwavering commitment to secure the future of women's football in Canberra."
Caggiano hopes the end of the uncertainty will help unite the soccer community in Canberra.
"The local football community has played a key role in this project ever since its inception, their support for the club has been key to framing the opportunity that exists here and the values this club will represent," he said.
"The investors we have been negotiating with have invested time and money in Canberra, sending representatives to visit the city on numerous occasions and meet with local stakeholders.
"Canberra is the future of professional football in Australia, it's exciting, and now we have clear timeframe for our path to realising that dream."
It's officially off. There'll be no Canberra A-League Men's team next season.
But the Australian Professional Leagues said they have a preferred consortium and continue to back the capital as the 14th ALM - with the aim now to enter the competition in the 2025-26 season.
It means another year's wait for Canberra soccer fans, but APL boss Nick Garcia said they wanted to ensure the new team was a success - rather than have to rush to be ready for this summer's campaign.
While the APL wouldn't be drawn on who the preferred consortium was, The Canberra Times can reveal it's the bid put together by Michael Caggiano - they were spotted networking at the Socceroos game in March.
At this stage, Capital Football will again be in charge of A-League Women team Canberra United - although if the new consortium can get their finances sorted then they could still take charge ahead of the 2024-25 season.
But for now the waiting game continues for the ACT with the new consortium still finalising their funding.
Despite the ongoing delay, which has seen them slip behind Auckland FC - with the 13th ALM club on track to be part of the upcoming season - Garcia still backed Canberra to be the home of a sustainable club.
"We've got a preferred consortium now and we really want them to succeed, but there's just a few things they've got to iron out," he said.
"We're still committed to Canberra. We think that it works.
"We've been speaking to a consortium for some time now and we actually really like them and their capability.
"They've got experience from a mix of the top-flight European clubs.
"You can tell instantly when you talk about what they're going to do in Canberra they know what they're doing.
"The one challenge is it is now unrealistic to expect them to stand up a team in the men's for '24-25.
"So we've made the call to push back the 14th team to season '25-26."
Garcia said it was better to give the consortium "enough runway" to ensure a successful entry into the competition.
With the funding not yet finalised, they're unable to sign a coach or any players - something Auckland has been able to do after getting their licence late last year.
Given the last ALM season kicked off on October 20 last year, that leaves just four months until they need to be completely ready - plus the APL needs to finalise fixtures well before then as well.
"We're going to continue to work with them to get them to that place [where they're ready], but they need the extra runway as well," Garcia said.
"When this club kicks its first ball in the men's tournament we want them to be firing.
"We want 10,000-plus people in the stadium, we want to give them a runway to really build a brand and a fanbase, and engage with the community.
"And all the critical things that we expect of good owners we need to give them the time to do that, so that's why we're pushing it back."
Capital Football have pledged to continue to run Canberra United this season - after initially threatening to abandon the ALW team due to financial pressure.
But the ACT government came to the rescue with a one-off $200,000 payment to save United.
Garcia said it would be up to Capital Football, as the owners, whether the new consortium took charge this summer - before adding an ALM team the following season.
"That would be an operational matter for the club ... but I'd support in any club the best possible people running it," he said.
"Capital Football have done a heavy lift for a number of years running Canberra United and we're grateful for that. And we want the team to survive and we want them to thrive beyond that.
"Our focus is bringing in an investor for an expansion team that allows a men's and women's team to thrive in Canberra and throughout the A-League."
