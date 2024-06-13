The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/A-League
Exclusive

'Come in with a bang': Canberra A-League bid weighs in on expansion delay

Chris Dutton
David Polkinghorne
By Chris Dutton, and David Polkinghorne
Updated June 14 2024 - 6:20am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The man who has been driving Canberra's bid for an A-League team for the past five years says a delay of 12 months gives the consortium a "better chance to come in with a bang" when his dream comes to fruition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.