'Unrealistic expectations': A-League makes hard call on Canberra men's team

It's officially off. There'll be no Canberra A-League Men's team next season.
But the Australian Professional Leagues said they have a preferred consortium and continue to back the capital as the 14th ALM - with the aim now to enter the competition in the 2025-26 season.
It means another year's wait for Canberra soccer fans, but APL boss Nick Garcia said they wanted to ensure the new team was a success - rather than have to rush to be ready for this summer's campaign.
While the APL wouldn't be drawn on who the preferred consortium was, The Canberra Times can reveal it's the bid put together by Michael Caggiano - they were spotted networking at the Socceroos game in March.
At this stage, Capital Football will again be in charge of A-League Women team Canberra United - although if the new consortium can get their finances sorted then they could still take charge ahead of the 2024-25 season.
But for now the waiting game continues for the ACT with the new consortium still finalising their funding.
Despite the ongoing delay, which has seen them slip behind Auckland FC - with the 13th ALM club on track to be part of the upcoming season - Garcia still backed Canberra to be the home of a sustainable club.
"We've got a preferred consortium now and we really want them to succeed, but there's just a few things they've got to iron out," he said.
"We're still committed to Canberra. We think that it works.
"We've been speaking to a consortium for some time now and we actually really like them and their capability.
"They've got experience from a mix of the top-flight European clubs.
"You can tell instantly when you talk about what they're going to do in Canberra they know what they're doing.
"The one challenge is it is now unrealistic to expect them to stand up a team in the men's for '24-25.
"So we've made the call to push back the 14th team to season '25-26."
Garcia said it was better to give the consortium "enough runway" to ensure a successful entry into the competition.
With the funding not yet finalised, they're unable to sign a coach or any players - something Auckland has been able to do after getting their licence late last year.
Given the last ALM season kicked off on October 20 last year, that leaves just four months until they need to be completely ready - plus the APL needs to finalise fixtures well before then as well.
"We're going to continue to work with them to get them to that place [where they're ready], but they need the extra runway as well," Garcia said.
"When this club kicks its first ball in the men's tournament we want them to be firing.
"We want 10,000-plus people in the stadium, we want to give them a runway to really build a brand and a fanbase, and engage with the community.
"And all the critical things that we expect of good owners we need to give them the time to do that, so that's why we're pushing it back."
Capital Football have pledged to continue to run Canberra United this season - after initially threatening to abandon the ALW team due to financial pressure.
But the ACT government came to the rescue with a one-off $200,000 payment to save United.
Garcia said it would be up to Capital Football, as the owners, whether the new consortium took charge this summer - before adding an ALM team the following season.
"That would be an operational matter for the club ... but I'd support in any club the best possible people running it," he said.
"Capital Football have done a heavy lift for a number of years running Canberra United and we're grateful for that. And we want the team to survive and we want them to thrive beyond that.
"Our focus is bringing in an investor for an expansion team that allows a men's and women's team to thrive in Canberra and throughout the A-League."
