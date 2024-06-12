The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/Brumbies

The warrior and the veteran set to bolster the Brumbies' Eden Park mission

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated June 12 2024 - 3:02pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

How do you stop "the biggest forward pack in the competition" on their own turf, where they've been unbeatable this year with an average winning margin of 25 points? You start by recalling James Slipper.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from AFL
More from sports
Canberra Olympic tracker: Who's in and who's out for Paris Games
Canberra Olympic tracker: Who's in and who's out for Paris Games
Chris Dutton, Caden Helmers Melanie Dinjaski David Polkinghorne
No comments
'Special' next-gen Brumbies dominate NSW rivals in stunning win
ACT Brumbies juniors with the under 13s state cup. Picture by Dominic Unwin
The side ran up some huge scores at Orange's Pride Park.
Dominic Unwin
More from Brumbies

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.