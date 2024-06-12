The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra Olympic tracker: Who's in and who's out for Paris Games

Melanie Dinjaski
Caden Helmers
Chris Dutton
David Polkinghorne
By Melanie Dinjaski, Caden Helmers, Chris Dutton + 1 other
· June 12 2024 - 12:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
  • Follow Canberra's Olympic hopefuls as athletes chase Paris qualification. Australian teams are starting to be locked in. Here's everything you need to know about the capital's contenders, and who's in and out of the Australian squad.

Canberra Capitals star Jade Melbourne is making a massive push for inclusion in Australia's Olympic campaign, lighting up the WNBA and announcing herself as an international superstar.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know. If you have a story worth sharing, get in touch!

Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.