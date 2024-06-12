Canberra Olympic tracker: Who's in and who's out for Paris Games

Canberra Capitals star Jade Melbourne is making a massive push for inclusion in Australia's Olympic campaign, lighting up the WNBA and announcing herself as an international superstar.
Melbourne is on the fringes of the Australian Opals squad and is using the best league in the world to impress national coach Sandy Brondello.
Melbourne is the youngest player in the WNBA but stunned opponents and teammates when she put up a career-high 21 points earlier this week. It was a perfectly timed purple patch for the 21-year-old given Brondello was coaching the opposition - the New York Liberty.
"I think she was trying to impress the coach [to] try to make the Olympic team," Brondello said after the game. "She did that, two games in a row."
Melbourne has been left out of the Opals squad to tour Japan next week, with game time in the WNBA viewed as a crucial step in her development.
Former Capitals skipper Marianna Tolo, however, has returned from Europe and will join the Opals for the two-game trip. Veteran superstar Lauren Jackson continues to firm in her bid for an Olympic comeback, but she will also miss the games in Japan.
Jackson, 43, did play on a recent trip to China and her experience will be a massive addition to the Opals' bid to get back in the Olympic medals.
"The recent China series was fantastic preparation for our team and to come away with two wins is a confidence boost," Brondello said.
"We always stress the importance of international game time and Japan will give the players and coaches an opportunity to continue to build for Paris."
Patty Mills is set to lead the Boomers again, despite his limited game time in the NBA this season. Mills started the year at the Atlanta Hawks but finished at the Miami Heat, but he's the inspirational leader of the Australian side and guided them to a bronze medal in Tokyo.
Alex Toohey is training with Mills in the United States at the moment. The young gun has put his NBA draft hopes on the back burner for another year, and it's unlikely he will make the Boomers final cut for Paris.
Brett Robinson (marathon); Michelle Heyman (soccer); Monique Suraci (boxing).
There are plenty of other Canberrans in contention. Sevens star Sharni Smale (nee Williams) is chasing another gold, Kookaburras goalkeeper Andrew Charter has every chance to win the tournament and Rebecca Henderson will be pushing for the mountain bike podium.
Two-time world champion and Tokyo bronze medallist Kelsey-Lee Barber (javelin) will be aiming high again, Michael Matthews and Jay Vine (road cycling), Davis Atkin (hockey) is in contention to join Charter in the Kookaburras while James Bacueti (gymnastics) is a Commonwealth Games medal-winner.
A trio of ACT Brumbies stars are on the rugby sevens men's radar. Corey Toole, Tom Wright and Ben O'Donnell have been earmarked as potential late inclusions, pending their hopes of making the Wallabies squad after the Super Rugby season.
Henry Palmer is also in contention for a sevens all up. The young speedster burst into the sevens set up at the end of last year, and has returned to the John I Dent Cup before the Olympic team gets named.
Rower Caleb Antill was out, and then back in, the Australian rowing team. He is on one last mission to qualify for the Paris Games.
In athletics, Jye Edwards has succumbed to injury and won't be able to be fit in time to compete, opening the door for training partner - teenage sensation Cameron Myers - to get a ticket to Paris.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.